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The Nike logo is displayed at the Nike Factory store on July 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas.
The Nike logo is displayed at the Nike Factory store on July 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Nike Stock Marks Years of Declines, Leaves the S&P 100 Index After Years of Woke Marketing Stunts

 By Michael Austin  September 12, 2026 at 5:00am
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Nike is slated to leave the S&P 100 after years of stock market declines, a development which follows controversial woke marketing efforts that garnered criticism from fans.

S&P Dow Jones Indices confirmed that the sports equipment company will leave the S&P 100, which tracks 100 large and stable public companies in the United States, on Sept. 21 during a quarterly rebalance, per a report from Yahoo Finance.

Nike stock has fallen 78 percent from highs in 2021, recently hitting a 12-year low of roughly $38.40 per share.

The company lost over $200 billion in market capitalization and now sits at a valuation of $57 billion.

While analysts have pointed to shifts away from traditional wholesale partners and an overreliance on older footwear designs, conservative commentators have noted that years of woke partnerships damaged Nike’s perception as a brand.

Nike linked arms with self-described transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who posted a video of himself wearing Nike women’s leggings on social media.

They have also partnered with Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL player who drew infamy for kneeling during the National Anthem.


Yahoo Finance noted that Nike is not the only company to be leaving the S&P 100.

It will be joined by Honeywell Aerospace, Simon Property Group, and Colgate-Palmolive.

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The four companies will all be replaced by technology firms — Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, and SanDisk.

Arista sells switches for data centers, while SanDisk makes flash memory cards.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill, who started leading the company in 2024, is on the second year of a turnaround plan, according to a report from The Oregonian.

While there has been improvement with sales in North America and with running products, Hill acknowledged on a recent earnings call that “the results aren’t there yet.”

The company will issue its next earnings report on Oct. 1.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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