Nikki Haley Blasts George Conway for 'Lying Trash' Comment Targeting Rep. Elise Stefanik

Among famous partners who haven’t engaged in domestic violence, adultery or other downright immoral behavior, I can’t think of worse celebrity spouses than George Conway.

That’s actually amazing to me. I don’t think I’m being either hyperbolic or naïve here; I’ve seen parts of at least half of the “Real Housewives of [Insert Metro Area Here]” series and I can’t think of anyone on those shows worse than George Conway.

I wouldn’t be shocked if that’s where he goes after the Trump administration, in fact.

He seems like the kind of guy who would be willing to throw expensive drinks in people’s faces during scripted confrontations in exclusive restaurants if it kept the attention train rolling once the Kellyanne locomotive consciously uncouples from him.

This isn’t just because I’m not a member in good standing of #TheResistance, either. Conway’s entire claim to fame rests upon the fact that he not only disagrees with his spouse’s employer but is willing to use that disagreement to bolster his own career and achieve viral stardom on social media by humiliating his wife.

TRENDING: 'She's in a Cult': George Conway Reportedly Wants Kellyanne Out of the White House for Sake of Marriage

In any other context, Conway would be considered by the media to be a misogynist leech and a prime example of toxic masculinity. His wife is Kellyanne Conway and her boss is Donald Trump, though, so he’s a patriot and a hero.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley wasn’t buying it, however.

So, TL;DR version, Conway has set his sights on Rep. Elise Stefanik, the New York GOP congresswoman who’s been the breakout Republican star of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry debacle thus far.

George Conway is the breakout star of making sensationalist hay out of other breakout stars’ breakouts, so guess which spurned Trump administration solicitor general candidate made a fool out of himself on Twitter in an attempt to make a fool out of Stefanik on Twitter?

WARNING: Some of the following photos are doctored images showing an obscene gesture. Viewer discretion is advised.

Here’s Conway begging people to donate to Stefanik’s opponent. Conway, by the way, is one of those people who’s taken issue with Trump’s tone on more than one occasion.

See if you can note the incongruity here:

Oh but hey, it turns out that George Conway is a liar too, since he later decided to tweet out doctored pictures of Stefanik giving the middle finger during congressional hearings, because this clearly shows … oh, heck, I can’t even get there.

RELATED: Nikki Haley Blasts Anonymous Author of Anti-Trump Book: 'Arrogant and Cowardly'

Here are the preserved photos (the tweets themselves have been deleted because shamelessness apparently doesn’t equal heedlessness):

In his ongoing quest to blindly attack @EliseStefanik, George Conway (@gtconway3d) happily shared what appears to be a photoshopped picture of her. pic.twitter.com/CaBpF5bNqO — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 16, 2019

Haley, for her part, decided to call out Conway:

This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone “trash”. #Pathetichttps://t.co/gMvEzxm3RC — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 18, 2019

“This is absolutely uncalled for and disgusting. What is wrong with people? George Conway is the last person that can call someone ‘trash,'” Haley tweeted Monday.

So Conway realized he’d gone too f… ahaha, I can’t even get much further than that.

Oh, @NikkiHaley, just the other day you said that the world’s biggest pathological liar, @realDonaldTrump, was a “truthful” man. *That’s* the very essence of disgusting, trashy, and pathetic—utterly shameless and transparent dishonesty. https://t.co/xX0bf9uwpH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 18, 2019

As a random side note, I never thought someone with the Twitter name @gtconway3d could actually tweet more cretinous stuff than his handle would suggest, but George T. Conway III is an overachiever.

Do you think George Conway should have his Twitter account taken away? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (214 Votes) 7% (16 Votes)

He’s a patriot, hero and future drink-thrower on “The Real Divorcees of Alpine, New Jersey.”

As another aside, it’s worth noting Conway once suggested the 25th Amendment be used to remove Trump from office because he was simply too outré to be president.

There’s no constitutional amendment that describes how crazy you have to be to stop being a presidential adviser’s spouse. But, you know, there are these things called divorce lawyers. Unfortunately, they’d probably end Conway’s conduit to internet fame, but if he actually is this serious about being this appalled about being married to someone whose politics he finds this repulsive, trust me, they are out there.

I mean, they’ll divorce you from your only route to celebrity, but if you really are this sickened by the Trump administration and everyone involved with it, knock yourself out, George T. Conway III. My guess is there probably won’t be too many lawyers waiting for your business.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.