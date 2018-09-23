SECTIONS
Politics US News World News
Print

Nikki Haley Blasts Iran: ‘Every Conflict That We Have, We See Iran’s Fingerprints’

Spencer Platt / Getty ImagesUnited Nations (UN) Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media ahead of the start of next weeks General Assembly meeting at the United Nations on September 20, 2018 in New York City. World leaders will converge at the UN for an annual week of high level discussions on global conflicts and other issues of concern to the world community. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 1:24pm
Print

As Iranian officials issued threats of revenge after an attack on an Iranian parade Saturday left at least 25 dead and 60 wounded, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Iran has no one to blame but itself.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States and its allies of being linked to the attack, Reuters reported.

“All of those small mercenary countries that we see in this region are backed by America,” Rouhani said, according to The New York Times. “It is Americans who instigate them and provide them with necessary means to commit these crimes.”

On Sunday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it will take “deadly and unforgiving revenge in the near future” and that it would track down the attackers “regionally and beyond,” according to The Associated Press.

Haley, who was interviewed Sunday morning by Jake Tapper on CNN, said Iran was looking in the wrong direction.

TRENDING: Feinstein’s Office Refuses To Release Unredacted Copy of Accuser’s Letter to Senate GOP

“You’ve got a lot of rhetoric coming from Rouhani,” Haley said. “The United States condemns any terrorist attack anywhere, period. We’ve always stood by that.”

Haley said the roots of the attacks could be in the Iranian regime’s oppression of its citizens.

“Rouhani needs to look at his own home base. Iranian people are protesting. Every ounce of money that goes into Iran goes into the military. He has oppressed his people for a long time,” Haley said.

“He needs to look at his own base to figure out where that’s coming from. I think the Iranian people have had enough and that’s where all of this is coming from. Having said that, he can blame us all he wants. The thing he needs to do is look in the mirror.”

Do you think Iran will try to attack the United States?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Haley also noted that Iran has no shortage of enemies in the region who might want to avenge what Iran has done in their countries.

“Every conflict that we have, we see Iran’s fingerprints. Whether it’s in Yemen, Iraq, whether we’re looking at what’s happening in Syria,” she said.

Haley said that the United States wants Iran to change its ways, but is not interested in changing Iran’s government.

“There is no love for Iran here in the United States, and there is no love for the United States in Iran, and both sides are going to go back and forth,” Haley said, noting that there are limits.

RELATED: Nikki Haley Warned NYT That Hit Piece Was Fake News, They Published It Anyway

“The United States is not looking to do regime change in Iran,” Haley said. “We’re not looking to do regime change anywhere.”

That official line is at variance with comments made by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who serves President Donald Trump as his attorney in the Robert Mueller investigation. Trump has taken a hard line against Iran, imposing sanctions and ripping up the nuclear agreement made with Iran by former President Barack Obama.

“I don’t know when we’re going to overthrow them. It could be in a few days, months, a couple of years. But it’s going to happen,” Giuliani said Saturday during an Iran Uprising Summit held by the Organization of Iranian-American Communities, Reuters reported.

“The people of Iran obviously have now had enough,” Giuliani continued. “The sanctions are working. The currency is going to nothing … these are the kinds of conditions that lead to successful revolution.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the second day of his confirmation hearings in Washington on Sept. 5.Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Democrat Candidate Now Calling for Kavanaugh Confirmation To Continue

Jack Davis

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Obama Snaps ‘Pay Attention!’ After People Apparently Won’t Get off Phones

Hanna Bogorowski

Brett Kavanaugh Getting into CarWin McNamee / Getty Images

Yale Law Prof Says Reports Claiming She Groomed Potential Kavanaugh Clerks ‘100% False’

Jack Davis

Senate DemocratsAlex Wong / Getty Images

GOP Staff Questioned Kavanaugh After Allegations Surfaced. Dems Refused To Participate

Jack Davis

A date on a calendar is circled and designated as 'Pay Day'Sureeporn Teerasatean / Shutterstock

FBI Issues Warning to Workers Who Receive Direct-Deposit Paychecks

Will Racke

Acting Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights John GoreAaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images

Trump Admin Slaps Company that Discriminated Against American Workers with Punishment

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump, left, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, right. Alex Edelman / Pool / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump Calls Out Feinstein and Democrats for Obstruction: ‘TAKE THE VOTE!’

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

FBI Agrees To Declassify Collusion Docs, but Trump Puts Kibosh on It for IG Review

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.