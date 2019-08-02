SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Nikki Haley Breaks Ranks with Trump, Condemns His Mocking of Elijah Cummings

×
By Joe Setyon
Published August 2, 2019 at 9:29am
Print

A former member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet criticized him Friday for mocking Rep. Elijah Cummings after the Maryland Democrat’s Baltimore home was burglarized.

Nikki Haley, who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, seemed to defend Trump earlier this week in the midst of his feud with Cummings.

“Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and whose not, the President just offered to help the people of Baltimore,” Haley wrote on Twitter. “They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference.”

TRENDING: ‘Kill Them All, Slit Their Throats’: ISIS Warns of Terror Attacks in San Francisco, New York, London

Trump had taken aim Saturday morning at Cummings’ district, calling it a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Then on Thursday, news broke that the congressman’s home had been broken into that same morning. However, it’s worth noting that the president’s tweet came hours after police say the alleged break-in happened.

On Friday morning, Trump issued a short response via Twitter to the news of the burglary at Cummings’ home.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed,” the president tweeted.

“Too bad!”

Haley didn’t seem to be fan of that comment.

“This is so unnecessary,” she replied to Trump.

RELATED: Nikki Haley Warns That Politics Is ‘Reaching the Point of Hate’

Cummings, for his part, said Friday that he scared away the home intruder.

Was Haley right to criticize Trump?

“An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27,” he said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun.

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house. I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

The Western Journal has reached out to Haley for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







CNN Reporter Spreads Fake News That iPhones Will Cost $7,500 More Under Trump Tariffs
Alert: Trump Breaks Off Nuclear Treaty, Intends To Counter Missile Threat from Putin’s Russia
Nikki Haley Breaks Ranks with Trump, Condemns His Mocking of Elijah Cummings
Art Gallery Owner Ambushed for Wearing Trump Hat, Head Bashed into Scaffolding: Allegation
Breaking: DOJ Refuses To Prosecute Comey for Leak, Despite Info Ending up in NYT
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×