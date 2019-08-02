Nikki Haley Breaks Ranks with Trump, Condemns His Mocking of Elijah Cummings

A former member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet criticized him Friday for mocking Rep. Elijah Cummings after the Maryland Democrat’s Baltimore home was burglarized.

Nikki Haley, who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, seemed to defend Trump earlier this week in the midst of his feud with Cummings.

“Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and whose not, the President just offered to help the people of Baltimore,” Haley wrote on Twitter. “They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference.”

Trump had taken aim Saturday morning at Cummings’ district, calling it a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Then on Thursday, news broke that the congressman’s home had been broken into that same morning. However, it’s worth noting that the president’s tweet came hours after police say the alleged break-in happened.

On Friday morning, Trump issued a short response via Twitter to the news of the burglary at Cummings’ home.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed,” the president tweeted.

“Too bad!”

Haley didn’t seem to be fan of that comment.

“This is so unnecessary,” she replied to Trump.

Cummings, for his part, said Friday that he scared away the home intruder.

“An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27,” he said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun.

“I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house. I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

The Western Journal has reached out to Haley for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

