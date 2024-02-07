Nikki Haley Brutally Mocked for Embarrassing Loss to 'None of These Candidates' in Nevada Primary
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was brutally mocked online after she lost to quite literally no one in Tuesday’s Nevada primary.
No delegates were at stake as the Nevada GOP had recently decided to award those to the winner of a separate caucus — meaning the primary was pointless, as The Washington Post noted.
But still, a good showing in Nevada could have shown that Haley’s campaign had some momentum.
Trump was not on the ballot, but Haley was, along with two candidates who had already dropped out of the race — former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
One option for voters was “None of These Candidates.”
That option handily defeated Haley by a margin of nearly 2-1, and the responses were not kind to the former South Carolina Governor.
Imagine losing 2-1 to “None of the Above” https://t.co/lQeAM9KkDB
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 7, 2024
Nikki….
Come on now, it’s over! https://t.co/0AeM0lb5sW pic.twitter.com/epYlkDufwC
— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 7, 2024
Nikki Haley lost by over 30% to None Of The Above (Trump wasn’t on the ballot)
In every single county, None Of The Above crushed. In 11 out of the 17 counties, it got ***70%*** of the vote or more. pic.twitter.com/0MYnICfUc8
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024
This is the most hilarious election result I’ve ever seen since I’ve been following politics
— Real Texan Politics ✝️🇺🇸 #StandWithTrump (@RealTXPolitics) February 7, 2024
HUMILIATION: Nikki Haley lost the Nevada primary to “None of These Candidates” – more than half of primary voters (60%) prefer “no one” over her. pic.twitter.com/FzQ2NefszR
— @amuse (@amuse) February 7, 2024
Haley did not directly respond to losing to “None of These Candidates” but did take a shot at former President Donald Trump on her X page on Wednesday morning:
Republicans keep doing the same thing and getting the same result: chaos. That’s the definition of insanity.
This week:
❌RNC imploded
❌GOP House can’t pass ANYTHING
❌Trump lost another court case & threw another temper tantrum
A vote for Trump is a vote for more chaos.
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 7, 2024
Haley was also mocked for that post:
You know that whole “if you were the last person on Earth, I still wouldn’t…” Saying?
That’s how Americs feels about you.
— Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) February 7, 2024
Shout out to None of These Candidates.
Nevada voters yall are some trolling heroes 🤣
— Just A. Name 🇺🇲 (@Hamotex) February 7, 2024
Thank you for sticking it out! I’ve never seen an unopposed candidate place second before.
I can’t wait to see what humiliation you’ll tolerate next and how very little you’re getting paid to sit there and take it.
— Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) February 7, 2024
“None of these candidates” have won more states than you. https://t.co/CtqPLCdjvZ
— Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) February 7, 2024
Trump is the only candidate on the ballot in Thursday’s caucuses meaning the state’s delegates will all go to him.
