Nikki Haley Brutally Mocked for Embarrassing Loss to 'None of These Candidates' in Nevada Primary

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was brutally mocked online after she lost to quite literally no one in Tuesday’s Nevada primary.

No delegates were at stake as the Nevada GOP had recently decided to award those to the winner of a separate caucus — meaning the primary was pointless, as The Washington Post noted.

But still, a good showing in Nevada could have shown that Haley’s campaign had some momentum.

Trump was not on the ballot, but Haley was, along with two candidates who had already dropped out of the race — former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

One option for voters was “None of These Candidates.”

That option handily defeated Haley by a margin of nearly 2-1, and the responses were not kind to the former South Carolina Governor.

Imagine losing 2-1 to “None of the Above” https://t.co/lQeAM9KkDB — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 7, 2024

Do you support Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (17 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Nikki Haley lost by over 30% to None Of The Above (Trump wasn’t on the ballot) In every single county, None Of The Above crushed. In 11 out of the 17 counties, it got ***70%*** of the vote or more. pic.twitter.com/0MYnICfUc8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024

This is the most hilarious election result I’ve ever seen since I’ve been following politics — Real Texan Politics ✝️🇺🇸 #StandWithTrump (@RealTXPolitics) February 7, 2024

HUMILIATION: Nikki Haley lost the Nevada primary to “None of These Candidates” – more than half of primary voters (60%) prefer “no one” over her. pic.twitter.com/FzQ2NefszR — @amuse (@amuse) February 7, 2024

Haley did not directly respond to losing to “None of These Candidates” but did take a shot at former President Donald Trump on her X page on Wednesday morning:

Republicans keep doing the same thing and getting the same result: chaos. That’s the definition of insanity. This week:

❌RNC imploded

❌GOP House can’t pass ANYTHING

❌Trump lost another court case & threw another temper tantrum A vote for Trump is a vote for more chaos. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 7, 2024

Haley was also mocked for that post:

You know that whole “if you were the last person on Earth, I still wouldn’t…” Saying? That’s how Americs feels about you. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) February 7, 2024

Shout out to None of These Candidates. Nevada voters yall are some trolling heroes 🤣 — Just A. Name 🇺🇲 (@Hamotex) February 7, 2024

Thank you for sticking it out! I’ve never seen an unopposed candidate place second before. I can’t wait to see what humiliation you’ll tolerate next and how very little you’re getting paid to sit there and take it. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) February 7, 2024

“None of these candidates” have won more states than you. https://t.co/CtqPLCdjvZ — Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) February 7, 2024

Trump is the only candidate on the ballot in Thursday’s caucuses meaning the state’s delegates will all go to him.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.