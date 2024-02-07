Share
Nikki Haley Brutally Mocked for Embarrassing Loss to 'None of These Candidates' in Nevada Primary

 By Johnathan Jones  February 7, 2024
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was brutally mocked online after she lost to quite literally no one in Tuesday’s Nevada primary.

No delegates were at stake as the Nevada GOP had recently decided to award those to the winner of a separate caucus — meaning the primary was pointless, as The Washington Post noted.

But still, a good showing in Nevada could have shown that Haley’s campaign had some momentum.

Trump was not on the ballot, but Haley was, along with two candidates who had already dropped out of the race — former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

One option for voters was “None of These Candidates.”

That option handily defeated Haley by a margin of nearly 2-1, and the responses were not kind to the former South Carolina Governor.

Haley did not directly respond to losing to “None of These Candidates” but did take a shot at former President Donald Trump on her X page on Wednesday morning:

Haley was also mocked for that post:

Trump is the only candidate on the ballot in Thursday’s caucuses meaning the state’s delegates will all go to him.

Conversation