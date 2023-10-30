Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is gaining ground in the key early nominating state of Iowa, increasing her support among GOP caucusgoers by 10 points since August, according to a Monday poll.

Haley is tied for second with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Iowa at 16 percent, following former President Donald Trump’s lead with 43 percent support, according to a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll.

While support for Haley increased from 6 percent to 16 percent in two months, DeSantis’ dropped by 3 points, and Trump’s increased by only 1 point.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, whose support dropped by 2 points since August, is polling in third place with 7 percent. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy both received 4 percent, with the former’s support dropping by 1 point and the latter’s remaining the same.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum increased his standing by 1 point, garnering 3 percent support in the key early state. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who didn’t register in the August survey, received 1 percent.

The Iowa caucus is on Jan. 15, 2024, and is the first of the 2024 primary season

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Oct. 4 and Oct. 23, indicates Trump is leading the field by roughly 47 points with 59 percent. He is followed by DeSantis with 12.6 percent, Haley with 8.3 percent, Ramaswamy with 4.5 percent, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who suspended his campaign on Saturday, with 3.5 percent. Christie received 2.4 percent; Scott garnered 1.6 percent, and all other GOP hopefuls brought in less than 1 percent support.

The Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom survey polled 404 likely Republican caucusgoers in Iowa from Oct. 2 to Oct. 26 with a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percent.

Haley, Trump and DeSantis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

