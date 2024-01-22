As the rivals for the Republican presidential nomination drop out of the race one by one, one of the two remaining candidates seems more and more like she’ll soon join them.

At the very least, when your own congresswoman publicly supports another candidate over her constituent, you know your campaign is in trouble.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — one of the two GOP candidates still in the race, along with former President Donald Trump — resides in Republican Rep. Nancy Mace’s district in the Palmetto State.

On Monday, the day before the New Hampshire primary, Mace announced she was endorsing Trump.

“I don’t see eye to eye perfectly with any candidate,” the congresswoman said in a social media post. “And until now I’ve stayed out of it. But the time has come to unite behind our nominee.

“To be honest, it’s been a complete s*** show since he left the White House,” she said of Trump.

“Our country needs to reverse all the damage Joe Biden has done,” Mace continued. “By every barometer, our lives and our nation were better under President Trump. The economy was booming, our border was locked down and our nation and her allies were safer because our adversaries feared him.

“Donald Trump’s record in his first term should tell every American how vital it is he be returned to office.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Today I’m endorsing Donald J. Trump for President. I don’t see eye to eye perfectly with any candidate. And until now I’ve stayed out of it. But the time has come to unite behind our nominee. To be honest, it’s been a complete shit show since he left the White House. Our… pic.twitter.com/qG6B3O8waN — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) January 22, 2024

As The Associated Press noted, the South Carolina congresswoman and Trump were at odds after he left the White House.

Mace upbraided him following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, saying all his achievements in office “were wiped out in just a few short hours.”

The former president responded by calling her an “absolutely terrible candidate” when she ran for re-election.

Mace’s endorsement of Trump must sting for Haley, who campaigned for her in 2022 and praised her as a “fighter” in television appearances when she was facing a Trump-endorsed candidate — Katie Arrington.

Her endorsement of Haley’s primary rival came the day before the New Hampshire primary, where Haley is counting on a strong performance to boost her slim hopes for the GOP nomination.

With even some of her former allies now supporting Trump, that doesn’t seem likely.

