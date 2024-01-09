Nikki Haley Gives Forceful Answer to Trump VP Question
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said Tuesday that she is not interested in being second on a presidential ticket, should her candidacy result in her failing to secure the GOP nomination this summer.
Fox News reporter Bill Melugin asked Haley if she would consider being former President Donald Trump’s running mate, he posted on the social media platform X.
She reportedly responded that she had no interest and instead suggested he should ask her who she might choose as her running mate.
“I asked @NikkiHaley if she’s open to being Trump’s VP, or if she’s willing to shut the door on that talk?” Melugin wrote.
He continued: “The reason I don’t answer that is because DeSantis & Christie want me to answer it, I don’t play their game, I’m not interested in being VP for anybody, I don’t play for second.
“I’m happy to tell you in six months who my Vice President is going to be. We have one more fella to catch up to, and we’re going to do it.”
Haley was referring to Trump when she referred to the “one fella” her campaign needs to catch up to in the polls. That might be a tall order.
In Tuesday’s Real Clear Politics average of the 2024 Republican primary, Trump was leading Haley by 51.6 points.
Haley came in almost tied for second with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis had the support of 11.1 percent of primary voters in the average while Haley was polling at 11 percent.
Christie was only polling at 3.3. percent.
Trump, as of Tuesday, was leading the primary with the support of 62.6 percent of likely voters.
Melugin’s question to Haley about running with Trump does not appear to be a likely scenario, even if she did not rule out being attracted to the idea.
Last September, the former president ripped her as a “birdbrain” in a post on his Truth Social account.
“MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley. No loyalty, plenty of lies!” he posted.
Trump added, “Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
