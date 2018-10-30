Nikki Haley Highlights the Hypocrisy of Blaming Trump for Pittsburgh Shooting – ‘Have Some Respect’

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed critics of President Donald Trump after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, saying that “we didn’t once blame President Obama” when a shooter opened fire on an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I have struggled w/ what happened in Pitts bc it’s so similar to what happened in [Charleston],” Haley tweeted. “The country was very racially divided [at] the time. We didn’t once blame Pres. Obama.”

She added that the country was “focused solely on the lives lost & their families.”

Haley then blasted those who have politicized the tragedy. “Have some respect for these families & stop the blame,” she said.

I have struggled w/ what happened in Pitts bc it’s so similar to what happened in Chas. The country was very racially divided @ the time. We didn’t once blame Pres. Obama. We focused solely on the lives lost & their families. Have some respect for these families & stop the blame. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) October 30, 2018

Haley was the governor of South Carolina when a gunman opened fire at the Emanuel African American Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015. Nine people were killed in the attack.

Last week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the president with a joint statement saying, “Time and time again, the president has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions.”

“Expressing support for the congressman who body-slammed a reporter, the neo-Nazis who killed a young woman in Charlottesville, his supporters at rallies who get violent with protesters, dictators around the world who murder their own citizens, and referring to the free press as the enemy of the people,” they added.

The president and the White House condemned Saturday’s shooting, as well as the explosives sent last week to CNN and prominent Democrat figures.

“We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, [CNN] & others,” Vice President Mike Pence wrote of last week’s bomb threats. “These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of [the Secret Service], [FBI ]& local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

The president tweeted a response to Pence’s tweet a short time later, saying, “I agree wholeheartedly!”

After the attack on the synagogue Saturday, the president tweeted, “All of America is in mourning over the mass murder of Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We pray for those who perished and their loved ones, and our hearts go out to the brave police officers who sustained serious injuries. This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate.”

…This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

At a news briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders echoed Haley’s sentiments.

“I think it’s irresponsible to blame the president and members of his administration for those heinous acts,” Sanders said.

