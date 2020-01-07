Nikki Haley Hits Democrats Hard for 'Mourning the Loss' of Iran General Killed by Airstrike

Nikki Haley has accused Democrats of “mourning” Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani’s death following the drone strike last week at Baghdad International Airport that killed him.

“You don’t see anyone standing up for Iran. You’re not hearing any of the Gulf members. You’re not hearing China. You’re not hearing Russia,” the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told Fox News on Monday.

“The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates.”

“No one else in the world [mourns], because they knew that this man had evil veins. They knew what he was capable and they saw the destruction and the lives lost based from his hands,” Haley added to host Sean Hannity.

Soleimani and his Quds Force were “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” according to the Department of Defense.

Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed, along with eight others, in the airstrike last week.

Many Democrats were quick to criticize President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the airstrike.

“Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence,” House Speaker Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.

“America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted that the “action puts us on the path to another [war].”

Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 3, 2020

Another Democratic presidential candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, tweeted that Trump “assassinated a senior foreign military official.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that it was “very clearly an act of war by this president, without any kind of authorization or declaration of war from Congress, clearly violating the Constitution.”

Haley was not going to stand for it, telling Hannity that “this was something that needed to be done and should be celebrated.”

“Partisan politics should stop when it comes to foreign policy. This is about America united. We need to be completely behind the president, what he did, because every one of those countries are watching our news media right now and seeing what everyone’s saying,” Haley said.

“And this is a moment of strength for the United States, it’s a moment of strength for President Trump.”

