SECTIONS
News
Print

Nikki Haley Hits Democrats Hard for 'Mourning the Loss' of Iran General Killed by Airstrike

Then-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media on Sept. 20, 2018, in New York City.Spencer Platt / Getty ImagesThen-United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media on Sept. 20, 2018, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published January 7, 2020 at 10:25am
Print

Nikki Haley has accused Democrats of “mourning” Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani’s death following the drone strike last week at Baghdad International Airport that killed him.

“You don’t see anyone standing up for Iran. You’re not hearing any of the Gulf members. You’re not hearing China. You’re not hearing Russia,” the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations told Fox News on Monday.

“The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates.”

“No one else in the world [mourns], because they knew that this man had evil veins. They knew what he was capable and they saw the destruction and the lives lost based from his hands,” Haley added to host Sean Hannity.

Soleimani and his Quds Force were “responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more,” according to the Department of Defense.

TRENDING: Rep. Cheney: 'Speaker Pelosi Is an Embarrassment & Unfit for Office'

Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed, along with eight others, in the airstrike last week.

Many Democrats were quick to criticize President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the airstrike.

“Tonight’s airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence,” House Speaker Pelosi said in a statement Thursday.

Do you think Americans should be united on foreign policy?

“America — and the world — cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted that the “action puts us on the path to another [war].”

Another Democratic presidential candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, tweeted that Trump “assassinated a senior foreign military official.”

RELATED: Nikki Haley Says Soleimani Strike Should Be Applauded by Those Seeking 'Peace and Justice'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that it was “very clearly an act of war by this president, without any kind of authorization or declaration of war from Congress, clearly violating the Constitution.”

Haley was not going to stand for it, telling Hannity that “this was something that needed to be done and should be celebrated.”

“Partisan politics should stop when it comes to foreign policy. This is about America united. We need to be completely behind the president, what he did, because every one of those countries are watching our news media right now and seeing what everyone’s saying,” Haley said.

“And this is a moment of strength for the United States, it’s a moment of strength for President Trump.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Tucker Carlson Scores His Highest Ratings Ever Amid US-Iran Jabs
Impeachment Causing Trouble as Dems Turn on Each Other, Future of Articles in Doubt
Melania Trump Named 2020 Woman of Distinction
McConnell Announces 'We Have the Votes' for Impeachment To Proceed Without Requiring Witness Testimony
Rep. Cheney: 'Speaker Pelosi Is an Embarrassment & Unfit for Office'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×