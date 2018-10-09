Nikki Haley Identifies the ‘Hidden Genius’ of the Trump Administration in Her Resignation Announcement

An unlikely White House aide has been hailed by outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley as the “hidden genius” of the Trump administration.

Haley, who has personified President Donald Trump’s combative “America First” style as a fiery presence at the United Nations, announced Monday she would leave the post at the end of the year.

During an Oval Office session with Trump she cited both his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, as unseen forces making things happen within the administration.

“I can’t say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka,” she said, according to The Hill. “Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands.”

“We’re a better country because they’re in this administration,” she said, Axios noted

She said Kushner and his wife “do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish more people knew about,” ABC News reporter Evan McMurray noted in a tweet.

Nikki Haley thanks Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, says they "do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish more people knew about." "I can't say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka. Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands." https://t.co/9bA70HUh0k pic.twitter.com/bupgPMZJ0J — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 9, 2018

Kushner is a senior adviser to his father-in-law and has been active in foreign policy. He has kept a low profile since the departure of former White House strategist Steve Bannon, with whom Kushner was often depicted in conflict over policy issues.

“I mean, to redo the NAFTA deal the way he did. . . . What I’ve done working with him on the Middle East peace plan, it is so unbelievably well done,” Haley said, according to the Daily News.

Haley was not the only one to credit Kushner with making the new NAFTA deal happen.

“I’ve said before, and I’ll say again, this agreement would not have happened if it wasn’t for Jared,” U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer said last week, according to The Financial Post.

Ivanka Trump responded to Haley’s comments with a tweet praising Haley, describing her as “a true blessing in our lives.”

Ambassador Haley has served America with dignity + distinction.

She is a bold reformer and has been an unwavering champion of truth, principled realism and integrity within the United Nations.

Jared and I are grateful for her friendship — a true blessing in our lives! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sidkwXzPZB — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018

The president further enmeshed his daughter in Haley’s departure by mentioning her name to the media as he talked about Haley’s replacement.

“I’ve heard a lot of names. I’ve heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be?” Trump said, according to CNN. “I think Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn’t mean I’d pick her. Because I’d be accused of nepotism even though I’m not sure there’s anybody more competent in the world.”

It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018

Ivanka Trump then tweeted that, in case anyone took her father seriously, she would not be serving at the U.N.

