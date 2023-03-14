Nikki Haley Joins Forces with Trump Against DeSantis - 2024 GOP Primary Shaping Up to Be Electric

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is calling out one of her potential rivals — with a comparison to former President Donald Trump.

The former ambassador to the United Nations criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ answer to a question regarding U.S. policy on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Haley expressed agreement with Trump’s claims that DeSantis is merely copying his stances in a Tuesday statement, distinguishing her own view from those of the Republican heavyweights.

“President Trump is right when he says Governor DeSantis is copying him — first in style, then on entitlement reform, and now on Ukraine,” she said.

“I have a different style than President Trump, and while I agree with him on most policies, I do not on those. Republicans deserve a choice, not an echo.”

Haley further called Russia “a powerful dictatorship that makes no secret of its hatred of America,” according to The Washington Post.

“Unlike other anti-American regimes, it is attempting to brutally expand by force into a neighboring pro-American country.”

Do you want DeSantis to run for president in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 15% (3 Votes) No: 85% (17 Votes)

DeSantis questioned continued American military aid to Ukraine, addressing the topic in a statement requested by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“While the U.S. has many vital national interests — securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural, and military power of the Chinese Communist Party — becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them,” DeSantis stated.

Tucker Carlson requested that potential GOP presidential candidates clarify their positions on U.S. aid to Ukraine. Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem, Greg Abbott, Tim Scott, and Chris Christie provided responses. Here’s what they said. pic.twitter.com/zT5OvNAAxS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2023



Trump himself claimed that he’d have prevented Russia’s invasion as president in response to Carlson’s questionnaire, while leaving the door open to continued military aid to Ukraine.

The former president said further shipments to the nation would depend on the conduct of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to CBS News.

Haley’s knock on DeSantis is the latest in a pattern of Republican hopefuls targeting the Florida governor — himself considered Trump’s most significant challenge for the nomination.

Republicans such as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu took aim at DeSantis’ views on Ukraine in appearances this month, according to Politico.

DeSantis is yet to announce a presidential candidacy.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.