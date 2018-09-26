Nikki Haley Just Revealed What Happened After UN Members Laughed at Trump

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the news media completely missed or misrepresented what happened when members of the U.N. General Assembly laughed at one point during President Donald Trump’s address to the body Tuesday.

Shortly into his remarks, Trump said, “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

Laughter could be heard in the audience, prompting the president to say, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” which drew laughter and applause from the U.N. crowd.

VIDEO: Trump receives unexpected laughter at UN General Assembly when he opened a speech by bragging about his administration's domestic achievements. https://t.co/BC7QkmC4Xr — The Associated Press (@AP) September 26, 2018

Ainsley Earhardt, host of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” asked Haley about the moment during Wednesday’s show.

“I know you were in the room when the laugh happened,” Earhardt said. “Sometimes the media can portray it as one thing and it’s not that at all. What was it like and why that reaction?”

“The media’s got this so wrong,” Haley responded. “I deal with these leaders every single day. I know exactly how they think.”

The ambassador explained the world leaders at the U.N. do not love America, but they respect the U.S. since Trump has become president.

“When he said that, they love how honest he is,” Haley said. “It’s not diplomatic and they find it funny. I mean, when he goes and he is very truthful, they kind of were taken back by it. …

“All day yesterday, they were falling over themselves to get a picture with him, to talk about how great his speech was, how strong it was. Whether he said good things about them or not, they love that he’s honest with them, and they’ve never seen anything like it, and so there’s a respect there.”

The ambassador further observed, “I saw that the media was trying to make it something disrespectful. That’s not what it was — they love to be with him.”

During his address, Trump listed accomplishments of his administration, including a booming economy, with the highest stock market in U.S. history and the lowest jobless claims numbers in 50 years, and the rebuilding of the nation’s defenses.

“In other words, the United States is stronger, safer and a richer country than it was when I assumed office less than two years ago,” the president said. “We are standing up for America and for the American people, and we are also standing up for the world.”

Trump went on to argue for the importance of national sovereignty over global governing structures.

“That is why America will always choose independence and cooperation over global governance, control and domination,” he said.

The president cited multiple instances in which the U.S. is working with other nations with the intent to make the world a safer, more prosperous place.

These include efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and normalize relations between North and South, as well as working with Middle East nations to end the civil wars in Yemen and Syria.

The commander in chief also outlined initiatives his administration has taken to address the threats posed by Iran to the stability of the region and the world.

“The United States has launched a campaign of economic pressure to deny the regime the funds it needs to advance its bloody agenda,” he said. “Last month, we began reimposing hard-hitting nuclear sanctions that had been lifted under the Iran deal. … And we’re working with countries that import Iranian crude oil to cut their purchases substantially.

“We cannot allow the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism to possess the planet’s most dangerous weapons. We cannot allow a regime that chants ‘Death to America’ and that threatens Israel with annihilation to possess the means to deliver a nuclear warhead to any city on Earth. Just can’t do it.”

