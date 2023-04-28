Nikki Haley Predicts When Biden Will Die, Says Dems Are Really Voting for Harris

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden made it official: He wants you to trust him to be the leader of the free world until Jan. 20, 2029.

In a video announcement titled “Let’s Finish the Job,” Biden started with images of tumult from both the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion and protests surrounding the overturning of Roe v. Wade. That was followed by footage of Biden looking presidential and hugging people and restoring democracy and stuff.

The video cut between these two themes in order to emphasize that the increasingly fragile 80-year-old president is the only guy who can fly us through this storm.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Never mind that persistently low approval ratings indicate America doesn’t agree.

As GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pointed out, Joe isn’t just asking America to let him fly us through the storm, he’s also tacitly asking us to sign onto having Vice President Kamala Harris eventually take over.

“You know, he’s announced his — that he’s running again in 2024,” Haley told Fox News on Wednesday.

“And I think we can all be really clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris,” the former South Carolina governor said.

“Because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” she said.

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley predicts Biden would not make it through a second term: “If you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris. Because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.” pic.twitter.com/4rMNo5O6gp — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2023

Now, of course, you may have the skeptics — such as Bulwark writer Will Saletan, who pointed out that according to Social Security Administration data, the average 80-year-old male can expect to live 7.74 more years.

Remaining life expectancy for an 80-year-old male is 7.74 years, per the @SocialSecurity Administration. https://t.co/23DwmV1UXq — Will Saletan (@saletan) April 26, 2023

That said, the average 80-year-old male isn’t also performing one of the most demanding jobs in the world — one that leaves commentators staggered over how much it usually ages a president who stays in for two terms.

Also, there’s the fact we’re dealing with a specific 80-year-old male who’s already doing this:

“Jackie are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022

BREAKING: U.S. President Joe Biden has fallen *up* the steps of Air Force One, again. This time in Poland. pic.twitter.com/EueauNFalf — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) February 22, 2023

President Joe Biden ascends the steps to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on his way to Atlanta, GA: pic.twitter.com/hOvyoEsL4W — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 19, 2021

So, yeah — maybe we can throw Social Security Administration data out the window here and assume, looking at a single specific datum whom we’ve observed campaign for and then occupy the White House, that it’s safe to say he’s asking us to cosign on the very, very real possibility of a President Kamala Harris sometime in our near future.

Should there be an age limit on public service? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (319 Votes) No: 6% (21 Votes)

And if there’s one person in Washington who’s more unpopular right now than Joe Biden, it’s Kamala Harris.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling aggregate as of Friday morning, Biden’s approval rating sits at 43.0 percent approval, 53.5 percent disapproval. Harris, meanwhile, is 38.5 percent favorable to 54.5 percent unfavorable.

That’s a 5.5 percent spread between the minus-10.5 percent Biden is running in the approval polls and the minus-16.0 percent that Harris has achieved.

Then again, it’s worth noting that Haley, who was U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump, has made the case that age should be an issue for obvious reasons that reach beyond Joe Biden.

Shortly after she announced her candidacy in February, The Hill noted, she called for “mental competency tests” for politicians over 75 — which would include the front-runner for the Republican nomination, Trump.

“In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire,” Haley said during a rally kicking off her candidacy in Charleston, South Carolina. “We’ll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

Haley is 51. (Which, according to the formerly employed CNN host Don Lemon, doesn’t make her a spring chicken herself. The comment may be part of the reason he’s now “the formerly employed CNN host,” among other things.)

However, the fact that the attention to age helps her case doesn’t necessarily make her wrong.

It’s difficult to see Biden doing the job unassisted now, much less the better part of six years into the future. The part the Democrats don’t want to mention is that a vote for Biden is a vote for Harris — and we know darn well why.

Unless New York Rep. George Santos somehow secures the GOP nomination for president, it’d be difficult to find a Republican viewed more unfavorably than Kamala Harris.

So, just pretend Biden is a sure thing until 2029. Fake it until you make it, as they say. The only problem with that is — well, look at Santos. That strategy only works until someone points the facts out.

Haley’s willing to do that, and she’s not going to be the only one, either.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.