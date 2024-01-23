Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Tuesday said naysayers are going to have to hear her say four big words when she emerges on top.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and a former ambassador to the U.N., is the only candidate left opposing former President Donald Trump in the race for the GOP presidential nomination.

As New Hampshire voters headed to the polls Tuesday for its state’s primary, most polls projected that Trump would win big. That led Martha MacCallum of Fox News to ask if Haley might want to find a future in a possible second Trump administration.

Haley fired off a defiant reply, according to a video posted to X.

NIKKI HALEY: “At some point y’all are gonna to realize that I won this race and you’re going to have to accept when I say I told you so. It is slow and steady wins the race.” pic.twitter.com/q3QyHtV8Wa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 22, 2024

“I’m running to win this race, and as much as everybody wants to talk about what I’m gonna do, at some point y’all are gonna to realize that I won this race, and you’re going to have to accept when I say I told you so,” she said.

“It is slow and steady wins the race. I’ve done this the entire time. We’re gonna finish it. I don’t want anything else. I don’t want anything else. I’m running to be president,” she said.

Haley said there is no end date for her campaign.

Do you like Nikki Haley? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (111 Votes) No: 93% (1516 Votes)

“I’m not going to pull out because somebody wants to be coronated. I’m not going to pull out because they think that I shouldn’t be there. The political class has never thought I should be here — in South Carolina, in Congress, at the U.N,” she said.

Haley added that “no one has ever thought I should be here. And that’s exactly why I should be here because I’m fighting for normal people, and I’ll always do that.”

Earlier in the day, Haley said she is not going to mourn a campaign that is far from dead.

“I didn’t get here because of luck. I got here because I outworked and outsmarted all the rest of those fellas. So I’m running against Donald Trump, and I’m not going to talk about an obituary,” she said, according to The New York Times.

“This has always been a marathon,” she said. “It’s never been a sprint.”

Responding to a Trump comment predicting she would drop out after the Tuesday primary, Haley replied, “I don’t do what he tells me to do. I’ve never done what he tells me.”

On Tuesday, a Haley campaign memo seemed to indicate that regardless of Tuesday’s numbers, Haley would press on, according to WHYY-TV.

“The political class and the media want to give Donald Trump a coronation,” Betsy Ankney wrote in the memo. “They say the race is over. They want to throw up their hands, after only 110,000 people have voted in a caucus in Iowa and say, well, I guess it’s Trump. That isn’t how this works.”

“And while members of Congress, the press, and many of the weak-kneed fellas who ran for president are giving up and giving in — we aren’t going anywhere,” the memo said, according to The Hill.

Ankney noted that the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary and the March Super Tuesday contests lie ahead.

“Until then, everyone should take a deep breath. The campaign has not even begun in any of these states yet. No ads have been aired, and candidates aren’t hustling on the ground. A month in politics is a lifetime,” the memo said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.