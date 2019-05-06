Nikki Haley Reminds Ilhan Omar Who Instigated Latest Round of Violence in Israel

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley reminded Rep. Ilhan Omar that the terrorist group Hamas is responsible for the recent violence involving Israel and the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.

The Associated Press reported that Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets into Israel over the weekend, which killed four Israelis, while Israel responded by launching air strikes inside the Gaza Strip, killing 25 Palestinians.

Omar tweeted on Sunday regarding the attacks: “How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?”

“The status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace,” she added.

Haley responded Monday morning to the Minnesota Democratic lawmaker’s tweet, “Agreed @IlhanMN so what should be done about Hamas? They are the ones behind all of this.”

Haley responded Monday morning to the Minnesota Democratic lawmaker's tweet, "Agreed @IlhanMN so what should be done about Hamas? They are the ones behind all of this."

According to the AP, the Israeli military targets in Gaza included weapons storage, attack tunnels and rocket launching and production facilities.

Palestinian medical officials said among the 25 dead in Gaza were at least 10 militants, as well as three women, two of whom were pregnant, and two babies.

“On Sunday, the Israeli military said a misfired Palestinian rocket — not an Israeli airstrike — caused the death of a pregnant Palestinian woman and her infant niece in the Gaza Strip, disputing the Gaza Health Ministry’s statement that Israel is to blame,” Fox News reported.

Ari Fleischer, former President George W. Bush White House press secretary, also corrected Omar concerning the claim that the Gaza Strip, located on the southwest border of Israel, is occupied territory.

“Gaza is not occupied. Israel withdrew,” he tweeted. “Gaza’s Palestinian leaders then burned synagogues and greenhouses full of food. Its leaders are terrorists who have attacked Israelis and Egyptians. The problem is not Israel. The problem is terrorists, and their supporters, like @IlhanMN.”

Fleischer tweeted. "Gaza is not occupied. Israel withdrew," he tweeted. "Gaza's Palestinian leaders then burned synagogues and greenhouses full of food. Its leaders are terrorists who have attacked Israelis and Egyptians. The problem is not Israel. The problem is terrorists, and their supporters, like @IlhanMN."

As part of the 1993 Oslo Accords, Israel agreed to a phased withdrawal, ceding local governing responsibilities in the Gaza Strip and large portions of the West Bank to the Palestinian Authority. In exchange, the Palestinian Liberation Organization affirmed Israel’s right to exist in peace, according to the U.S. State Department’s Office of the Historian.

This map shows Israel and the Gaza Strip, where a deadly conflict escalated Sunday pic.twitter.com/W1ax7LBpvE — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 5, 2019

In 2005, Israel fully disengaged from Gaza and two years later Hamas seized control of the territory.

Israel maintains control over Gaza’s northern and eastern borders, as well as its airspace and coastline. Egypt shares Gaza’s southern border.

Hamas, which is backed by Iran, does not recognize Israel’s right to exist and supports “armed struggle” against it, Reuters reported in 2017.

According to the AP, Israel and Hamas reached a cease-fire agreement on Monday, which has at least temporarily stopped the violence.

