Nikki Haley Responds to Backlash After Photo Revealed What She Wore to Daughter's Wedding

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley blasted a Newsweek reporter on Twitter after he emailed her team to inquire about the color of the dress she wore to her daughter’s recent wedding.

On Sunday, Haley posted a picture from the wedding that showed her with her family, including her new son-in-law.

We had the sweetest weekend celebrating Rena and Josh. Thankful for our sweet family and friends who joined us in supporting and celebrating them. Rena and Josh, we could not be more proud of both of you! #AndThenThereWere5❤️#JourneyToJackson2023 pic.twitter.com/49UJKiXUft — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 16, 2023



Some Twitter users were critical of Haley’s dress and accused her of attempting to become the star of the ceremony.

… Why are you dressed like a bride at your daughter’s wedding????? — Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) April 17, 2023

Did the mother of the bride wear WHITE — Pam (@WardpamPam) April 16, 2023

Which is the bride? You can’t tell by this photo. . . — Bob 💙 Ukraine 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 🌊 (@DumbledoresA045) April 17, 2023



On Friday, Newsweek’s Gerrard Kaonga penned a story headlined, “Nikki Haley’s Dress at Daughter’s Wedding Sparks Debate.”

Prior to publishing the piece, Kaonga emailed the former South Carolina governor to ask for comment.

“I wanted to reach out for comment following a slight backlash after Haley shared images from her daughter’s wedding,” he wrote to a representative of Haley.

He concluded, “Some have argued Haley should not have worn her dress as it is too close to the bride’s white. Does Nikki Haley have any comment regarding this? Did she and her daughter discuss and decide the dresses they would be wearing ahead of the ceremony?”

Haley did not respond to Kaonga, but she did post a screen shot of his request for comment on Twitter.

The presidential hopeful used the email as a demonstration of the way the establishment media treats conservatives.

“This is why people don’t trust the media,” Haley tweeted. “Liberal ‘journalists’ spend their time harassing conservatives about outfit choices. Grow up, [Newsweek].”

This is why people don’t trust the media. Liberal “journalists” spend their time harassing conservatives about outfit choices. Grow up, @Newsweek. P.S. The dress was gold. pic.twitter.com/zDPTFPZSsl — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 21, 2023

She added, “P.S. The dress was gold.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.