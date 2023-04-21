Parler Share
News

Nikki Haley Responds to Backlash After Photo Revealed What She Wore to Daughter's Wedding

 By Johnathan Jones  April 21, 2023 at 1:13pm
Parler Share

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley blasted a Newsweek reporter on Twitter after he emailed her team to inquire about the color of the dress she wore to her daughter’s recent wedding.

On Sunday, Haley posted a picture from the wedding that showed her with her family, including her new son-in-law.


Some Twitter users were critical of Haley’s dress and accused her of attempting to become the star of the ceremony.

Trending:
Federal Judge Rules Against Alvin Bragg, Hands Jim Jordan a Big Win


On Friday, Newsweek’s Gerrard Kaonga penned a story headlined, “Nikki Haley’s Dress at Daughter’s Wedding Sparks Debate.”

Prior to publishing the piece, Kaonga emailed the former South Carolina governor to ask for comment.

“I wanted to reach out for comment following a slight backlash after Haley shared images from her daughter’s wedding,” he wrote to a representative of Haley.

He concluded, “Some have argued Haley should not have worn her dress as it is too close to the bride’s white. Does Nikki Haley have any comment regarding this? Did she and her daughter discuss and decide the dresses they would be wearing ahead of the ceremony?”

Haley did not respond to Kaonga, but she did post a screen shot of his request for comment on Twitter.

Related:
Lemon Brutally Mocked After Report Reveals What He Allegedly Did to Female Co-Host in 2008

The presidential hopeful used the email as a demonstration of the way the establishment media treats conservatives.

“This is why people don’t trust the media,” Haley tweeted. “Liberal ‘journalists’ spend their time harassing conservatives about outfit choices. Grow up, [Newsweek].”

She added, “P.S. The dress was gold.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'Seinfeld' Star Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Makes Minor Change to Actor's Profile
Nikki Haley Responds to Backlash After Photo Revealed What She Wore to Daughter's Wedding
Official Reveals Why Nashville Shooter's 'Blueprint' Manifesto Hasn't Been Released - Report
Florida Gay Pride Parade Canceled After Passage of Child Protection Bill
Grandson of Andrew Lester Throws the 84-Year-Old Under the Bus, But Then His Brother Speaks Up
See more...

Conversation