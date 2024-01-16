Nikki Haley Roasted for Delusional Claim She Made in Speech After Iowa Caucus Results

The Iowa caucus was the first test in this year’s Republican primary race. The campaign just started so it’s way too early to call.

On the other hand, you’d have to be blind not to see that former President Donald Trump — who won the caucus by almost 30 points — got a big jump out of the gates Monday.

In second place in Iowa was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who outperformed polling to claim 21.1 percent of the vote compared with 51 percent for Trump.

That’s why it raised more than a few eyebrows when former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who came in third with just over 19 percent of the vote, claimed the GOP race was now between her and Trump.

“I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race,” Haley said after the caucus results were in, speaking to her supporters at her Iowa campaign headquarters at the Marriott Hotel in West Des Moines.

She claimed that she is in the best position to take on Trump as the primary moves on to New Hampshire next week.

“Seventy percent percent of Americans don’t want another Trump-Biden rematch,” Haley said, referring to President Joe Biden and the 2020 election. “A majority disapprove of both of them.

“Trump and Biden are both about 80 years old, yet Trump and Biden both put our country trillions of dollars deeper in debt, and our kids will never forgive them for it.”

Would you vote for Nikki Haley? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (22 Votes) No: 97% (621 Votes)

“Trump and Biden both lack a vision for our country’s future because both are consumed by the past, by investigations, by vendettas, by grievances. America deserves better,” she declared.







Is Haley’s strategy to conflate Trump with Biden in a magic act that will make them both disappear so she is left alone on the stage? Magic indeed.

Hope springs eternal, especially when you’re wearing a pair of rose-colored glasses that magnify the positive while blurring the negative.

However, the fact is that Haley came in third in Iowa. If the results made it a two-person race, it would be between Trump and DeSantis — as many on social media pointed out.

“I can safely say, tonight Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race.” — Nikki Haley, who came in third place. Does she realize she came in third yet? Has someone called her up to let her know? pic.twitter.com/HxkWaNzai8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 16, 2024

What is she talking about ? She came in 3rd. — Presyvreal2.0 (@Presyvreal20) January 16, 2024

Nikki Haley: “Tonight, Iowa made this Republican primary a two person race!” She’s so delusional! 🥜🤪🥜 pic.twitter.com/Pq1qwlQA0L — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) January 16, 2024

Soooo Trump and DeSantis??? What exactly is she saying? — ✨️Myka✨️ (@mykamoore) January 16, 2024

Haley’s “Iowa made this a two-person race” is not exactly the best message to come from a candidate who placed third https://t.co/viWTfmJEsO — Rob Cohen (@Rob_Coh) January 16, 2024

Lady, you came in 3rd. 😂 — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) January 16, 2024

Conservative commentator Ben Johnson said Haley “pulled off a Hillary Clinton-like gaffe: She assumed a second-place finish, and her speechwriters didn’t update her message based on the results.”

Nikki Haley pulled off a Hillary Clinton-like gaffe: She assumed a second-place finish, and her speechwriters didn’t update her message based on the results. — Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) January 16, 2024

The Iowa caucus is not a do-or-die for presidential hopefuls. Since 2000, only two Republicans who won Iowa became the eventual nominee. Finishing third there isn’t the end of the world for a campaign.

But a third-place finish isn’t anything to celebrate, either.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.