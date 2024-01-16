Share
Commentary

Nikki Haley Roasted for Delusional Claim She Made in Speech After Iowa Caucus Results

 By Jack Gist  January 16, 2024 at 11:21am
The Iowa caucus was the first test in this year’s Republican primary race. The campaign just started so it’s way too early to call.

On the other hand, you’d have to be blind not to see that former President Donald Trump — who won the caucus by almost 30 points — got a big jump out of the gates Monday.

In second place in Iowa was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who outperformed polling to claim 21.1 percent of the vote compared with 51 percent for Trump.

That’s why it raised more than a few eyebrows when former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who came in third with just over 19 percent of the vote, claimed the GOP race was now between her and Trump.

“I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race,” Haley said after the caucus results were in, speaking to her supporters at her Iowa campaign headquarters at the Marriott Hotel in West Des Moines.

Video Emerges of Moments Before Man Ran Into Jet Engine at Airport - Something Clearly Wasn't Right Here

She claimed that she is in the best position to take on Trump as the primary moves on to New Hampshire next week.

“Seventy percent percent of Americans don’t want another Trump-Biden rematch,” Haley said, referring to President Joe Biden and the 2020 election. “A majority disapprove of both of them.

“Trump and Biden are both about 80 years old, yet Trump and Biden both put our country trillions of dollars deeper in debt, and our kids will never forgive them for it.”

“Trump and Biden both lack a vision for our country’s future because both are consumed by the past, by investigations, by vendettas, by grievances. America deserves better,” she declared.



Is Haley’s strategy to conflate Trump with Biden in a magic act that will make them both disappear so she is left alone on the stage? Magic indeed.

Hope springs eternal, especially when you’re wearing a pair of rose-colored glasses that magnify the positive while blurring the negative.

However, the fact is that Haley came in third in Iowa. If the results made it a two-person race, it would be between Trump and DeSantis — as many on social media pointed out.

2024 GOP Campaigns Scrambling to Strategize After Life-Threatening Weather Expected in Iowa

Conservative commentator Ben Johnson said Haley “pulled off a Hillary Clinton-like gaffe: She assumed a second-place finish, and her speechwriters didn’t update her message based on the results.”

The Iowa caucus is not a do-or-die for presidential hopefuls. Since 2000, only two Republicans who won Iowa became the eventual nominee. Finishing third there isn’t the end of the world for a campaign.

But a third-place finish isn’t anything to celebrate, either.

Jack Gist
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Gist has published books, short stories, poems, essays, and opinion pieces in outlets such as The Imaginative Conservative, Catholic World Report, Crisis Magazine, Galway Review, and others. His genre-bending novel The Yewberry Way: Prayer (2023) is the first installment of a trilogy that explores the relationship between faith and reason. He can be found at jackgistediting.com
Conversation