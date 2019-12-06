Nikki Haley Says Real Reason Dems Keep Pushing for Impeachment Is All Part of 'Political Game'

House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is a mix of posturing and politics, according to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Haley, who is also the former governor of South Carolina, recently tweeted her belief that Democrats recognize they cannot topple President Donald Trump but are holding the hearings to score points with voters.

“I don’t believe the Dems are pushing these impeachment hearings because they believe they can defeat the Pres.I believe this is a political game to win senate seats of those senators in vulnerable elections. It is one of the biggest political campaigns we have ever seen,” Haley tweeted.

I don’t believe the Dems are pushing these impeachment hearings because they believe they can defeat the Pres.I believe this is a political game to win senate seats of those senators in vulnerable https://t.co/ahmg54JX50 is one of the biggest political campaigns we have ever seen — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 4, 2019

There are 19 Republican senators who will be seeking re-election in 2020, according to CBS News.

Last month, Haley raked Democrats over the coals for focusing on their antipathy to Trump rather than the problems facing Americans.

“The bottom line is, I think this is a distraction from what the American people really care about,” she said on the Fox News show “The Story.”

“They want to see jobs, the economy — all of those things focused on and the U.S.-Mexico-Canadian trade agreement needs to get done. The country’s being divided on illegal immigration — they need to get in there and debate that.”

“The thing that bothers me about the impeachment is we’re less than a year away from an election. Let the people decide,” Haley added.

Haley has said in the past that she did not think Trump’s July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine was the proper tactic for an American president to use but she said there is a vast gulf between differing views on the appropriateness of presidential action and trying to remove a sitting president.

“The American people should decide what they think is right and wrong. For Congress or [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer to sit there and say they are going to decide this for the American people is just wrong,” she has told NPR.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina fired off accusations of playing politics with impeachment after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that testimony received to date by the House Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee justified drafting artifices of impeachment against Trump.

Glad to see @SpeakerPelosi is “keeping her word” to be thoughtful and prayerful about impeachment. One day after hearings involving law professors giving their opinions she is directing Articles of Impeachment be drafted. Salem witches got better deals than this. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 5, 2019

Speaker Pelosi is the conductor of the impeachment train in name only. The American people understand @SpeakerPelosi has 2 choices: Drive the train or be Run Over by It. She’s living in fear of The Squad. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 5, 2019

Haley’s condemnation of impeachment as politics on steroids was echoed in a New York Post editorial on Thursday that attacked Pelosi.

“If Pelosi were truly out to protect the Republic from the threat she claims Trump poses, she’d take the time to do it right. Instead, she’s barely checking the boxes en route to a foregone conclusion, fast enough for candidates to get back to Iowa,” the Post Editorial Board wrote.

“For all Democrats’ pretense to be engaging in a solemn constitutional process, they’re turning impeachment into a purely political stunt — an abuse of power worse than what they claim the president’s done.”

