SECTIONS
News
Print

Nikki Haley Says Real Reason Dems Keep Pushing for Impeachment Is All Part of 'Political Game'

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 6, 2019 at 7:35am
Print

House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is a mix of posturing and politics, according to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Haley, who is also the former governor of South Carolina, recently tweeted her belief that Democrats recognize they cannot topple President Donald Trump but are holding the hearings to score points with voters.

“I don’t believe the Dems are pushing these impeachment hearings because they believe they can defeat the Pres.I believe this is a political game to win senate seats of those senators in vulnerable elections. It is one of the biggest political campaigns we have ever seen,” Haley tweeted.

TRENDING: Schiff's Proof of 'Coordination' Has an Embarrassingly Obvious Flaw

There are 19 Republican senators who will be seeking re-election in 2020, according to CBS News.

Last month, Haley raked Democrats over the coals for focusing on their antipathy to Trump rather than the problems facing Americans.

Do Democrats care about the damage they are doing to the country?

“The bottom line is, I think this is a distraction from what the American people really care about,” she said on the Fox News show “The Story.”

“They want to see jobs, the economy — all of those things focused on and the U.S.-Mexico-Canadian trade agreement needs to get done. The country’s being divided on illegal immigration — they need to get in there and debate that.”

“The thing that bothers me about the impeachment is we’re less than a year away from an election. Let the people decide,” Haley added.

Haley has said in the past that she did not think Trump’s July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine was the proper tactic for an American president to use but she said there is a vast gulf between differing views on the appropriateness of presidential action and trying to remove a sitting president.

“The American people should decide what they think is right and wrong. For Congress or [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer to sit there and say they are going to decide this for the American people is just wrong,” she has told NPR.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina fired off accusations of playing politics with impeachment after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that testimony received to date by the House Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee justified drafting artifices of impeachment against Trump.

RELATED: Dem Rep Accuses Congress of Sending 'Subliminal Message' by Calling All-White Panel of Witnesses

Haley’s condemnation of impeachment as politics on steroids was echoed in a New York Post editorial on Thursday that attacked Pelosi.

“If Pelosi were truly out to protect the Republic from the threat she claims Trump poses, she’d take the time to do it right. Instead, she’s barely checking the boxes en route to a foregone conclusion, fast enough for candidates to get back to Iowa,” the Post Editorial Board wrote.

“For all Democrats’ pretense to be engaging in a solemn constitutional process, they’re turning impeachment into a purely political stunt — an abuse of power worse than what they claim the president’s done.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Taxpayers on the Hook for Thousands After Anthem-Protesting Cheerleader Settles with School
TikTok Blasted for Suppressing Disabled Users' Videos in Botched Anti-Bullying Initiative
Judge Drops 5 Felony Charges Against Journalist Who Exposed Planned Parenthood in 'Baby Body Parts' Case
London Mayor Sits in Silence as He's Confronted About Knife-Infested City
AOC Slammed for Gloating Tweet About Amazon Jobs in NYC
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×