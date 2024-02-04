Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina last week blasted former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as being pro-China.

Mace, who is supporting former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, had spoken glowingly of Haley in the past.

But that was not the case Thursday, as noted by a video posted to X.

“Nikki Haley is China’s favorite governor,” Mace said amid boos in the crowd.

“If she had her way, South Carolina would be manufacturing spy balloons right here in our state,” Mace said.

Mace had more to say, according to The Hill.

“She rolled out the red carpet for Communist China when she was governor. In fact, she gave away our land for free. She said as governor that Chinese workers could teach a thing or two to South Carolina workers. Well, I know, you know, South Carolina workers very well,” she said.

“We don’t need Communist China teaching anything about work ethic or honor by a murderous dictator,” she said.

“We need a man who’s going to be tough, be tough on China. Because you know what, Xi Jinping is afraid of Donald Trump,” she said.

On Friday, Mace criticized Haley’s performance on taxes.

“Gov. Haley started out as an accountant, she went from doing people’s taxes to raising people’s taxes,” she said.

“The last time a tax-hiking president walked around South Carolina in high heels was Hillary Clinton,” Mace said, according to ABC, referring to the 2016 Democratic presidential candidacy of Hillary Clinton.

“Donald Trump is the only man who can save America,” she said.

The Republican primary in South Carolina will be held on Feb. 24. Haley is Trump’s only challenger for the nomination still in the race.

Mace said that although Haley supported her in her 2022 bid for re-election, times have changed, according to the Post and Courier.

“Politics is a bloodsport, as you know, and when someone’s endorsing you, you accept it, you take it, and I respect her as a woman,” she said Thursday.

“Obviously as a female lawmaker I respect her and have appreciated her support then and do now, but this is a different race, and this is a different scenario” Mace said.

“Trump is the only guy that can do this,” she said.

