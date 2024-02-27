Nikki Haley Trails Biden While Trump Is Up on Him By Decent Margin, Lead Only Gets Bigger if He's Convicted: Poll

A new survey showed that convicting former President Donald Trump only made him more popular.

The results come from a February Harvard Center for American Political Studies/Harris poll.

According to the poll, when asked to vote for either Trump or President Joe Biden, Trump came out on top, 53 percent to 47 percent. When voters were asked if the election was today, Trump won that framing of the question as well, 48 percent to 42 percent.

But when Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was placed opposite Biden, the president came out on top, 41 percent to 39 percent, with 19 percent undecided.

Trump is facing charges in New York City connected to payments he made prior to the 2016 campaign. He faces federal charges of mishandling classified documents and election interference. He also faces charges in Georgia of election interference.

The survey asked respondents how they would vote if Trump was convicted in the election interference case against him brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of Georgia. Fifty-two percent said they would back Trump, with 48 percent backing Biden.

If Trump were convicted of inciting the January 6, 2021, unrest at the U.S. Capitol, 54 percent said they would vote for him while 46 percent said they would back Biden.

In responses to multiple questions, respondents indicated that Democrats use the courts as a political weapon.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: Harvard/Harris (2/21-22) 🟥 Trump 48% (+6)

🟦 Biden 42% 🟦 Biden 41% (+2)

🟥 Haley 39% Was Haley +3 in January

—

With leaners

🟥 Trump 53% (+6)

🟦 Biden 47%

—

“If Trump is convicted for inciting the Capitol riots of January 6th” 🟥 Trump 54% (+8)

🟦 Biden 46%

— pic.twitter.com/5a2XspgU6X — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 26, 2024

The poll found that 54 percent of those surveyed believe the various charges facing Trump are politically motivated.

A question asking if the charges against Trump are what’s called lawfare — using the legal system as a partisan weapon — 58 percent said that’s what Democrats are up to while 42 percent disagreed.

When the question was asked a different way — whether the various prosecutions were fair — the sentiment was the same. Fifty-five percent of those responding said the legal system was being used for political ends.

The online survey of 2,022 people was taken between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll does not release a margin of error. Results were weighted for age within gender, region, race/ethnicity, marital status, household size, income, employment, education, political party, and political ideology where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents’ propensity to be online.

The poll found that immigration is the top issue facing Americans according to 36 percent of respondents, with inflation second at 33 percent.

Trump, who is campaigning to end the spike in immigration under Biden, posted a statement on Truth Social about the issue.

“Vicious gangs and gang members are pouring into our Country from South America, and from all over the World. They are being FORCED out of their Countries, in particular Venezuela and Mexico, and DEPOSITED into the Good Ole’ USA by the tens of thousands. But here’s the “wrinkle.” THEY REFUSE TO TAKE THESE CRIMINALS BACK. They think Biden and his Administration are a JOKE! “

“This is a COUNTRY DESTROYING EVENT!!!” Trump wrote, writing that nations are sending the United States “their WORST, Gang Members, Murderers, Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers, Terrorists, their Mentally ILL, and even others, sick people, who need large scale medical help.”

Trump blamed Biden’s policies for the murder of Laken Riley, 22, of Georgia. An illegal immigrant from Venezuela has been arrested in connection with her death.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens! The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened! The monster who took her life illegally entered our Country in 2022…and then was released AGAIN by Radical Democrats in New York after injuring a CHILD!!” Trump wrote in a second statement on Truth Social.

“When I am your President, we will immediately Seal the Border, Stop the Invasion, and on Day One, we will begin the largest deportation operation of illegal CRIMINALS in American History! May God Bless Laken Riley and her family!!! Our prayers are with you!” Trump wrote.

