Nikki Haley’s Official Resignation Letter Released

Nikki HaleySpencer Platt / Getty ImagesUnited Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to the media ahead of the start of the General Assembly meeting at the United Nations on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
at 4:20pm
In her resignation letter, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley succinctly outlined the reasons for her departure from the post at the end of the year and praised President Donald Trump for living up to all the commitments he made to her when she accepted the job.

“As a strong supporter of term limits, I have long believed that rotation in office benefits the public,” she wrote in the letter to Trump dated Oct. 3.

“Between the UN Ambassadorship and serving in the South Carolina Governorship and General Assembly, I have been in public office for fourteen straight years,” Haley recounted. “As a businessman, I expect you will appreciate my sense that returning from government to the private sector is not a step down but a step up.”

She listed some of the administration’s achievements at the U.N. including passing tough sanctions against North Korea, which she contended pressured the nation toward denuclearization.

“We spoke out resolutely against dictatorships in Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, and yes, Russia. Through it all, we stood strong for American values and interests, always placing America first. I am proud of our record,” she wrote.

“We stood up for our ally Israel and began to roll back the UN’s relentless bias against her,” Haley related.

The ambassador thanked Trump for living up to the commitments he made when she agreed to take the job.

“You will recall that when you offered me the position of United States Ambassador to the United Nations in November 2016, I accepted the offer based on some conditions,” she wrote. “Those conditions included serving in your Cabinet and on the National Security Council and being free to speak my mind on the issues of the day. You made those commitments and you have absolutely kept them all. For that too, I will always be grateful.”

Haley concluded stating definitively: “I will surely not be a candidate for any office in 2020. As a private citizen, I look forward to supporting your re-election as President, and supporting the policies that will continue to move our great country toward even greater heights.”

Trump had nothing but praise for Haley when the two announced her resignation from the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“Nikki Haley, ambassador to the United Nations, has been very special to me,” he said. “She’s done an incredible job. She’s a fantastic person, very importantly, but she is also somebody who gets it.”

“That was the thing I think she did best at the United Nations, she got to know the players,” Trump said. “And they like her, except maybe a couple which is normal… and I think maybe more importantly they respect her.”

Haley received further praise from many corners.

“Ambassador [Nikki Haley] has done an outstanding job as United States Ambassador to the United Nations and showed a level of effectiveness rarely seen by someone in this position,” tweeted follow South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

First daughter and White House aide Ivanka Trump, wrote, “Ambassador Haley has served America with dignity + distinction. She is a bold reformer and has been an unwavering champion of truth, principled realism and integrity within the United Nations. Jared and I are grateful for her friendship — a true blessing in our lives!”

Haley retweeted both Graham and Ivanka Trump’s well-wishes, as well as multiple tweets from Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I would like to thank Ambassador [Nikki Haley], who led the uncompromising struggle against hypocrisy at the UN, and on behalf of the truth and justice of our country. Best of luck!” wrote the Israeli leader.

Israeli author David Rubin — who in his new book “Trump and the Jews” writes positively of Haley’s leadership at the U.N. — told The Western Journal, “Nikki Haley has been a bold advocate for the Trump agenda, which has been and continues to be good for America and good for Israel.”

“Working closely with the president, Nikki Haley has shown that she, like we Israelis, understands that the strength is what works in international diplomacy,” he added.

