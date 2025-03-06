A group of students who wanted a few days on a Mexican beach have been found dead.

Nine dismembered bodies were found on Sunday, according to People, which cited local Spanish-language Mexican news reports.

The remains of the four women and five men from Tlaxcala, Mexico, were found in the municipality of San José Miahuatlán, state of Puebla.

The group from Tlaxcala had been heading to Oaxaca for a vacation by the beach, according to the New York Post.

Nine students found dismembered by side of Mexico highway after disappearing on vacation https://t.co/GF4sVBsWH7 pic.twitter.com/GXzzLeFKTB — New York Post (@nypost) March 4, 2025

They had been reported missing on Feb. 27.

The bodies were found in and around a dark gray Volkswagen Vento that was about 150 miles southeast of Mexico City.

The car had been seen on video on Feb. 24 about 90 miles from where it was found.

Should the United States intervene in Mexico? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 56% (1059 Votes) No: 44% (828 Votes)

“So far I cannot offer information. There are lines of investigation, but I cannot reveal them due to confidentiality,” said Idamis Pastor Betancourt, the head of Puebla’s State Attorney General’s Office.

Four bodies were found in the vehicle’s trunk, People reported.

The other five bodies were under a bloody tarp inside the car.

A bag with eight pairs of hands, was also recovered, the Post reported.

Fox News reported that local media said the bodies had wounds from bullets and “signs of torture.”

The Mirror said eight victims have been identified as Angie Lizeth, 29; Brenda Mariel, 19; Jacqueline Ailet, 23; Noemi Yamileth, 28; Lesly Noya Trejo, 21; Raul Emmanuel, 28; Ruben Antonio; and Rolando Armando.

Mexico had over 30,000 murders in 2023, according to Semafor.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.