Share
News

NJ Election Chaos: Early Vote Double-Counted in Hudson County, Was Fixed and Gave GOP Candidate Lead

 By Michael Austin  November 3, 2021 at 10:41am
Share

Reporting problems in the race for New Jersey’s governorship are causing some concern.

According to NBC News National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki, the early vote in Hudson County, New Jersey, was “double-counted.”

Apparently, the double count had given Democratic candidate Phillip Murphy 10,732 additional votes, whereas his Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, only saw a gain of 2,842 votes.

Kornacki went on to say that the count “has now been fixed.” Nevertheless, many are concerned that such a mistake was even made in the first place.

Following the correction, Ciattarelli momentarily regained the lead.

Trending:
Conservative Truck Driver with No Political Experience Nears Shock Victory Over Democratic Senate President

“The early vote was double-counted in Hudson County. It has now been fixed, bringing Murphy’s total down by 10,732 and Ciattarelli’s by 2,842. Ciattarelli goes back up in the statewide tally,” Kornacki wrote on Twitter.

Various political pundits took to Twitter to voice their concerns over the reporting issue.

“This is a good way to create more doubt and generate more conspiracy theories about elections,” journalist David Harsanyi wrote.

“It is extremely difficult for me to understand how states/localities can still proceed with multi-day election counts *and* not have high quality, transparent reporting on exactly what kind of votes have or have not been counted,” Nate Cohn of The New York Times wrote.

Related:
NJ Election Chaos: 56 Voting Machines Shut Down Overnight Without Votes Being Counted, Will Have to Be Brought to Warehouse

Cohn’s observation seems to be the most often repeated among those commenting on the Hudson County debacle.

In the Virginia gubernatorial race, another key county also had reporting issues.

The heavily blue Fairfax County delayed reporting their early numbers, with officials announcing that they would be “rescanning” the ballots.

Should voters be concerned about Hudson County's mistake?

Oddly, the announcement of the rescanning effort didn’t come straight from Fairfax County officials; it came from Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe’s team.

Regardless, Youngkin ended up winning the Virginia race after having made historic gains over the state’s 2020 results.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff writer. His responsibilities now include running the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University




loading
NJ Election Chaos: Early Vote Double-Counted in Hudson County, Was Fixed and Gave GOP Candidate Lead
First Black Woman Elected to Statewide Office in VA Is Republican Winsome Sears
VA Election Night Chaos: Fairfax County Announces It Needs to 'Rescan' Ballots, Won't Report on Time
Never-Before-Seen Kyle Rittenhouse Video Shows the Moment the Mob Almost Got Him, Then He Shoots
Democrats' Tiki Torch Stunt Backfires, McAuliffe in Big Trouble on Election Day
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.