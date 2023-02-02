Parler Share
NJ Republican Lawmaker Killed in Apparent 'Targeted' Attack

 By Jack Davis  February 2, 2023 at 7:32am
A Republican member of a New Jersey borough council was shot and killed Wednesday night near her residence.

Council member Eunice Dwumfour of Sayreville, New Jersey, was found shot multiple times in her vehicle just outside of the apartment complex where she lived, according to WABC-TV.

Police said that the vehicle crashed after Dwumfour was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Eunice was a dedicated member of our borough council who was truly committed to serve our residents,” Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said in a statement, according to NJ.com. “The fact she was taken from us by this despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”

“Beyond her dedication to the community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and community leader,” she said.

Police said she was the target of an attack, WABC reported. Community organizer Charlie Kratovil called her killing a “targeted” attack.


Police are investigating, but have so far said they are unaware of a motive in the shooting.

Is crime a serious problem?

According to RLS Media, witnesses said the shooter fled toward the nearby Garden State Parkway.

Dwumfour was elected to the council in 2021. She worked as an IT professional, according to WNBC.

She served as a Director of Churches for the Champions Royal Assembly, which is based in Nigeria, according to the Daily Mail.

Dwumfour was a member of Sayreville’s Human Relations Commission, according to NJ.com.

“She was shot while returning back home. She was a woman full of life,” commission member Mahesh Chitnis said, according to the New York Post. “Eunice, rest in peace my friend …”

“I am shocked, scared and heartbroken.”

Sayreville Republican Chair Karen Bailey Bebert said Dwumfour “was the embodiment of Sayreville, living the American Dream, overcoming challenges with grit and a smile,” according to the Daily Mail.

“And always giving of time and love to others. She embodied Sayreville and will be terribly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
