NJ Republican Lawmaker Killed in Apparent 'Targeted' Attack

A Republican member of a New Jersey borough council was shot and killed Wednesday night near her residence.

Council member Eunice Dwumfour of Sayreville, New Jersey, was found shot multiple times in her vehicle just outside of the apartment complex where she lived, according to WABC-TV.

Police said that the vehicle crashed after Dwumfour was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Eunice was a dedicated member of our borough council who was truly committed to serve our residents,” Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said in a statement, according to NJ.com. “The fact she was taken from us by this despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”

“Beyond her dedication to the community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and community leader,” she said.

Police said she was the target of an attack, WABC reported. Community organizer Charlie Kratovil called her killing a “targeted” attack.

This was the scene overnight in the Sayreville development known as La Mer, where a 30-year-old Councilwoman was murdered. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s white SUV crashed after the gunshots rang out. It appears she was targeted though the killer’s motive is still not clear. pic.twitter.com/CJyP190RiW — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) February 2, 2023



Police are investigating, but have so far said they are unaware of a motive in the shooting.

According to RLS Media, witnesses said the shooter fled toward the nearby Garden State Parkway.

Dwumfour was elected to the council in 2021. She worked as an IT professional, according to WNBC.

She served as a Director of Churches for the Champions Royal Assembly, which is based in Nigeria, according to the Daily Mail.

SHOCKING: New Jersey Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour assassinated outside her home. pic.twitter.com/7yghXFBmM7 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 2, 2023

Dwumfour was a member of Sayreville’s Human Relations Commission, according to NJ.com.

“She was shot while returning back home. She was a woman full of life,” commission member Mahesh Chitnis said, according to the New York Post. “Eunice, rest in peace my friend …”

“I am shocked, scared and heartbroken.”

Sayreville Republican Chair Karen Bailey Bebert said Dwumfour “was the embodiment of Sayreville, living the American Dream, overcoming challenges with grit and a smile,” according to the Daily Mail.

“And always giving of time and love to others. She embodied Sayreville and will be terribly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her,” she said.

