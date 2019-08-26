SECTIONS
No. 1 Movie in Country, 'Angel Has Fallen,' Appears To Blast Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theory

Gerard Butler stars as Mike Banning in "Angel Has Fallen."Simon Varsano / LionsgateGerard Butler stars as Mike Banning in "Angel Has Fallen." (Simon Varsano / Lionsgate)

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 26, 2019 at 12:11pm
The No. 1 film in the country, “Angel Has Fallen,” seems to take a big, fat swipe at the Donald Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy that dominated the nation’s headlines over the last two-plus years.

From this movie aficionado’s perspective, it also happens to be the best in the “Fallen” series, which also includes “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013) and “London Has Fallen” (2016).

Box Office Mojo reported that the latest installment “outperformed expectations with a strong #1 debut, nearly matching its predecessor” with $21.3 million in opening weekend ticket sales.

It also earned an A-minus CinemaScore rating and an impressive 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

Gerard Butler plays the lead, Mike Banning, a former U.S. Army Ranger now serving on the president’s Secret Service detail.

The previous two films focused on Banning having to save President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart) from North Korean and Islamist terrorists.

“Angel Has Fallen” finds our action hero having to save himself from “deep state” forces trying to frame him for colluding with Russia in an assassination plot against President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman).

Trumbull … Trump … hmm …

The Trumbull character was speaker of the House in the earlier movies.

I’m not giving anything away to tell you Banning did not collude with Russia and is completely loyal to the president and his country. His job is to prove it to the rank-and-file FBI and the nation as a whole.

In that sense, the movie very much has the feel of the 1993 classic “The Fugitive,” starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones.

There is a great scene when Banning reconnects with his estranged father, Clay (Nick Nolte), a Vietnam War veteran living off the grid for fear of the government.

Needless to say, his son’s predicament as a fugitive on the run validates every conspiratorial concern the father ever had about the powerful, corrupt feds.

The movie’s apparent hit against Trump-Russia collusion did not escape the notice of Townhall editor and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich.

“Saw this last night,” she tweeted Sunday. “The script is written after the Russia investigation! In a good way and eventually shows the whole thing was a government set up. The VP looks like [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin.”

Breitbart’s John Nolte reported that “Angel Has Fallen” pokes “a finger into the left-wing establishment’s eye by making a total mockery of their Russia Collusion Hoax.”

“When the credits rolled, I was certain ‘Donald Trump’ would show up as one of the writers,” he said.

“Angel” is a great ride, and a welcome break from the normal Trump-bashing coming out of Hollywood.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
