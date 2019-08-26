No. 1 Movie in Country, 'Angel Has Fallen,' Appears To Blast Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theory

The No. 1 film in the country, “Angel Has Fallen,” seems to take a big, fat swipe at the Donald Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy that dominated the nation’s headlines over the last two-plus years.

From this movie aficionado’s perspective, it also happens to be the best in the “Fallen” series, which also includes “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013) and “London Has Fallen” (2016).

Box Office Mojo reported that the latest installment “outperformed expectations with a strong #1 debut, nearly matching its predecessor” with $21.3 million in opening weekend ticket sales.

It also earned an A-minus CinemaScore rating and an impressive 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

Gerard Butler plays the lead, Mike Banning, a former U.S. Army Ranger now serving on the president’s Secret Service detail.

TRENDING: Replacing Justice Ginsburg: Chaos in the Streets?

The previous two films focused on Banning having to save President Benjamin Asher (Aaron Eckhart) from North Korean and Islamist terrorists.

“Angel Has Fallen” finds our action hero having to save himself from “deep state” forces trying to frame him for colluding with Russia in an assassination plot against President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman).

Trumbull … Trump … hmm …

The Trumbull character was speaker of the House in the earlier movies.

Do you plan to see "Angel Has Fallen"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 77% (393 Votes) 23% (116 Votes)

I’m not giving anything away to tell you Banning did not collude with Russia and is completely loyal to the president and his country. His job is to prove it to the rank-and-file FBI and the nation as a whole.

In that sense, the movie very much has the feel of the 1993 classic “The Fugitive,” starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones.

There is a great scene when Banning reconnects with his estranged father, Clay (Nick Nolte), a Vietnam War veteran living off the grid for fear of the government.

Needless to say, his son’s predicament as a fugitive on the run validates every conspiratorial concern the father ever had about the powerful, corrupt feds.

RELATED: Damning Inspector General Report Finds James Comey Violated Policies, 'Set a Dangerous Example'

The movie’s apparent hit against Trump-Russia collusion did not escape the notice of Townhall editor and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich.

“Saw this last night,” she tweeted Sunday. “The script is written after the Russia investigation! In a good way and eventually shows the whole thing was a government set up. The VP looks like [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin.”

Saw this last night. The script is written after the Russia investigation! In a good way and eventually shows the whole thing was a government set up. The VP looks like Mnuchin. https://t.co/Umx9Vxf9QD — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 25, 2019

Breitbart’s John Nolte reported that “Angel Has Fallen” pokes “a finger into the left-wing establishment’s eye by making a total mockery of their Russia Collusion Hoax.”

“When the credits rolled, I was certain ‘Donald Trump’ would show up as one of the writers,” he said.

“Angel” is a great ride, and a welcome break from the normal Trump-bashing coming out of Hollywood.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.