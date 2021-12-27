Share
Commentary

'No Bad Kid': Suspected School Shooter Freed on Bond Is Back in Jail Just Months Later

 By Sabrina Haverty  December 27, 2021 at 8:05am
Share

Despite his family’s attempts to cover for his character, Timothy Simpkins, is now back in jail.

The new charge against the “no bad kid” comes as an alleged violation of the $75,000 bond he was released on in October where he was then ordered to home confinement.

KTVT reported that the bond conditions required him to abstain from drug use and to not possess alcohol, but a urinalysis report on the 18-year-old alleged shooter came back positive. The court records did not say for what though.

The day before his initial release, Simpkins had an altercation with a student that apparently calmed down but escalated again when Simpkins pulled a .45 caliber handgun from his backpack and fired several shots.

The event took place at Timberview Highschool in Arlington, Texas, and four people were injured.

Trending:
Unseen Jan. 6 Interview: I Saw Police Moving the Barricades, Letting People Into the Capitol

The shooter’s family claims it was an act of “self defense” and that Timothy was robbed and bullied in school by students who were envious of the family’s financial prosperity.

According to the New York Post Carol Harrison-Lafayette, a relative speaking on behalf of the family, said, “He was robbed. It was recorded. It happened not just once, it happened twice. He was scared; he was afraid”

Do you support jail bail?

Kim Cole, a civil rights attorney on the case, also affirmed the bullying claims, which — in the very least — alleviated his personal responsibility for the shooting, according to KXAS-TV.

The bullying claim is a less believable motivation when the teen is now back in jail on a different charge.

The mainstream media seems quiet on the update, and there are a few “holes” here.

One criticism is that the teen, a black male, was released from jail the day after a school shooting. What other times has this been the case?

A second is that much of the mainstream’s portrayal of Simpkin’s is in a positive light, and many outlets have failed to follow up that he is now back in jail.

Related:
Horrific Note Left on Homework by Accused Michigan School Shooter Revealed: 'Not a Case of Hindsight'

Omission of information is a type of dishonesty, of which the major news sources are often guilty.

If they initially presented Timothy a certain way, it would then be their responsibility to update changes to their claims when new information is released — but several haven’t.

Instead, they are leaving their more softened accounts of the teen in place by failing to update with facts that may show his character in a different light.

The type of honesty required in presenting the whole truth may be beyond their scope and could ruin their narrative that only deranged white males commit school shootings.

And we know they can’t have that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Sabrina Haverty
Contributor, News/Commentary
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.




'No Bad Kid': Suspected School Shooter Freed on Bond Is Back in Jail Just Months Later
Kim Potter's Defense Team Unveils 'Do-or-Die' Strategy in Daunte Wright Murder Trial
Republicans Vow to Take Action as NYC Gives Noncitizens the Ability to Vote
Navy Destroyer's Second-in-Command Who Refused COVID Vaccine, Testing, Is Relieved of Duty
War on Christmas: Community's Christmas Tree Destroyed for Third Consecutive Year
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!