‘No Crossings’: Trump Pushes Mexico To Stop Caravans Before They Start

President Donald Trump is ratcheting up calls for Mexico to prevent future caravans from entering the southern border through Honduras and other Central American countries.

“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form (it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer),” Trump tweeted Sunday.

“Dems created this problem. No crossings!”

Trump did not explain why he thinks Democrats are responsible for the caravan.

But conservatives often blame the influx of refugees on so-called “catch and release.”

The nearly decade-old policy allows some people access to the border before their cases are adjudicated.

Former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, often used the policy to help refugees who claim to be in peril if they are not allowed into the U.S.

The president’s tweet came shortly after the Mexican government agreed Saturday to hold those seeking asylum at the border until the U.S. can assess each case.

The plan, called “Remain in Mexico,” would theoretically alleviate concerns that migrants cross the border to avoid wait times.

Keeping the migrants hemmed in Mexico would also ensure that the more than 500 criminals that the Department of Homeland Security says are embedded in the migrant caravan don’t get across the U.S. border.

Mexico officials appear concerned about mass caravans using their country as a go-between on the way to the U.S.

“The medium- and long-term solution is that people don’t migrate,” Mexico’s soon-to-be interior minister, Olga Sánchez Cordero, told The Washington Post Saturday.

“Mexico has open arms and everything, but imagine, one caravan after another after another, that would also be a problem for us.”

