'No Decision Has Been Made': Paul Pelosi Could Escape DUI Charges as Prosecutors Leave Case Up in the Air

California prosecutors said Thursday they were still weighing whether to pursue criminal charges against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, after the 82-year-old was arrested on two DUI counts last month.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that it was “currently reviewing charges stemming from the DUI arrest of Paul Pelosi on May 29th, 2022.”

“No decision has been made at this time,” the office said. “Any speculation to the contrary is incorrect.”







Pelosi’s arrest came after a collision between his 2021 Porsche and another motorist’s 2014 Jeep near State Route 29 in Napa County, the California Highway Patrol said in a May 29 statement, according to The Associated Press.

Pelosi is scheduled for a court date in August in connection to the case, per standard procedure. However, if the prosecutors decide not to pursue the case, he won’t have to worry about it.

Fox News reported it has been shot down in an open records request seeking the release of Pelosi’s mugshot and bodycam footage from the officers who arrested him.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office claimed that releasing the footage would jeopardize the status of an active investigation of the incident.

No injuries were reported in the crash, and the other motorist wasn’t arrested.

Should Pelosi be prosecuted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (136 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Pelosi was booked into the Napa County Detention Center and released three hours later.

Nancy Pelosi has refused to comment on her husband’s DUI arrest. “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast,” a representative of the California congresswoman told the AP.

The collision wasn’t the first time that Paul Pelosi had gotten into a serious car crash.

A 1957 newspaper excerpt detailed how his brother was killed in a fatal accident when Paul was behind the wheel.

The 16-year-old Pelosi was “joyriding” when he lost control of his vehicle, according to the report.

Paul Pelosi broke his collarbone in the subsequent crash but was able to get out of the car.

Nineteen-year-old David Pelosi was found dead by law enforcement.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office indicated that the public would be notified of its eventual decision on pursuing charges against Paul Pelosi.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.