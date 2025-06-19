'There Is No Excuse': Police Nail Shedeur Sanders for Driving at 'Extreme Speeds'

At the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders expected to be in the fast lane.

According to police in Ohio, he finally made it.

The quarterback who just happens to be the son of NFL great and Colorado University coach Deion Sanders was hyped as a possible first pick in the NFL draft but lingered until the Cleveland Browns nabbed him the fifth round of the draft.

Strongsville, Ohio, police records said that an officer stopped Sanders at 12:24 a.m. on Tuesday on 71 North, according to WJW.

Sanders was cited for driving at 101 mph, 41 miles over speed limit.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 83,000 people were cited for going more than 20 miles per hour over a posted speed limit, with 3,700 tickets given to drivers topping 100 mph.

“There is no excuse for extreme speeds,” Judy Converse of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office said.

Sanders was driving a black Dodge TRX truck, according to ESPN.

Is Shedeur Sanders going to be a bust in the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 89% (736 Votes) No: 11% (89 Votes)

Sanders, 23, can either pay his $250 fine on what in Ohio is a fourth-degree misdemeanor or show up at Strongsville Mayor’s Court on July 3 to fight the ticket in court.

Sanders attended the team’s mandatory minicamp last week and remained in Cleveland with other rookies for an orientation.

BREAKING: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders was pulled over early Tuesday morning and issued a ticket after being clocked driving 101 mph on the highway outside of Cleveland, per multiple reports pic.twitter.com/ibzsJQoaEK — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 18, 2025

Not long after he was drafted, Sanders spoke to students at a Cleveland high school.

“I have a lot of people watching me, and I know I’m a positive influence for the youth,” Sanders said then, according to WJW. “That motivates me every day.”

Sports Illustrated noted that Sanders, at that time, urged high school students to abide by the rules and listen to good advice.

“You got two ways you could go about it, ” Sanders said. “You could do what you want to do, not listen and see how it pan out. Or you could listen to somebody that got your best interest, that wants the best for you and then go down that route.”

“So everybody has free rule in this room. And you know, everything may be fun and games now, but whenever real life hit, I don’t think it’s going to be that funny if you don’t set yourself up the right way,” Sanders told the students then,

The Browns refused to comment on the incident, according to WKYC.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.