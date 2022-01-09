Share
No-Fly Zone Going Up Over Windsor Castle After 'Kill the Queen' Video and Armed Intrusion

 By Jack Davis  January 9, 2022 at 11:19am
A no-fly zone is being imposed around Britain’s Windsor Castle as a security measure to protect Queen Elizabeth.

The order, which is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 27, would ban any aircraft or drone from being within a 2,500-foot altitude over the castle.

Flying within a little over one mile of the castle walls will also be banned, according to The Sun.

The catalyst for the security step was an intruder carrying a crossbow, who managed to enter the castle grounds on Christmas day before being hustled away by police.

That man was arrested under Britain’s mental health laws.

Prior to that, a video threatening the queen had been posted to social media.

On Christmas, the so-called “kill the queen” video said she should die in revenge for a 1919 massacre of Indian civilians.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” the man making the video said.

“It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones,” the man making the video said.

For most of the past two years, the 95-year-old queen has lived in the private apartments of Windsor, due to health issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Metropolitan Police said the order would “further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe,” according to Sky News.

“As part of the Met Police’s responsibilities under the Royal and Specialist Protection Command, the Met is responsible for policing within the footprint of Windsor Castle and we work closely with Thames Valley Police to ensure the castle and the surrounding areas are kept safe and secure,” a Metropolitan Police spokesman said, according to ITV.

“As part of our ongoing review of security arrangements at Windsor Castle, and working in partnership with Thames Valley Police, we applied for a restricted airspace order for up to 2,500ft at a radius of 1.5 nautical miles around Windsor Castle,” the statement said.

“This was not brought about in response to any specific threat or intelligence,” the statement continued.

The airspace will be monitored, with fighter jets ready to go in case a plane enters the zone and fails to obey orders to leave it.

The order will also give police new powers to rid the sky of drones that venture too close to the castle.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
