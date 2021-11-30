No Friends Left: Even the Dems Say the Trump-Hating Lincoln Project Shouldn't Exist

The Lincoln Project was born out of hatred of former President Donald Trump.

But now, in “post-Trump” times, all the allies that the Lincoln Project once had are beginning to turn against it.

The Lincoln Project has the righteous goal of “holding accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution and would put others before Americans.”

But even in its own mission statement, the organization really just lays out that it wants to be anti-Trump.

“The Lincoln Project launched with two stated objectives. The first was to defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box. The second was to ensure Trumpism failed alongside him. As we have seen, our fight against Trumpism is only beginning. We must combat these forces everywhere and at all times. Our democracy depends on it,” the stated mission on the website reads.

The problem for the Lincoln Project now is that Trump is gone. The adversary, the main object of its hatred, is no longer in office.

However, the Lincoln Project is still determined to keep fighting.

“The Lincoln Project’s mission heading into 2022 is simple and direct: Defeat the Republican Party and their candidates in key states and Congressional districts. There is no path forward for today’s GOP — there is no way out of the dark wilderness they’ve created. This is not a fight between right and left, or conservative and liberal. It is a fight for the future of America and preserving the chance to create her best future,” co-founder Reed Galen said, as Florida Politics reported.

But people are getting sick of the Lincoln Project.

In fact, many are even beginning to criticize the Lincoln Project’s over-the-top antics as a trigger to pave the way for a Trump comeback.

“And one of the organization’s most recognized members is facing blowback for rooting for another Trump nomination on grounds that he’d be the easiest Republican to beat in the general election,” Politico reported.

More recently, the organization drew heavy fire for their strange and tasteless stunt of planting fake protesters outside the campaign bus of the then Virginia-gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin. They were dressed in outfits reminiscent of the far-right extremists who were involved in the Charlottesville violence in 2017, as Forbes reported.

The Lincoln Project released a statement saying they put those “protesters” there as “our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it.”

This garnered criticism from all sides.

Even Democrats are tired of the Lincoln Project and want them to move forward and stop focusing on Trump.

“Read the room … They sound like me in 2016,” Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist and former aide to Hillary Clinton, told Politico

The problem is that the Lincoln Project will have a hard time stopping itself, because it accidentally became very successful and made a lot of money.

“None of the dissident Republican consultants who created the Lincoln Project a year earlier had imagined how wildly successful it would be, pulling in more than $87 million in donations and producing scores of viral videos,” the New York Times reported.

Now the Lincoln Project seems to be struggling to stay relevant. But that’s just soliciting more eye rolls and doubts about what the organization is really doing.

As one former official of the group told Fox News, the Lincoln Project was “utterly desperate” and “disgustingly unpatriotic.”

In short, the Lincoln Project may have had a flash of brilliance and support, but the moment is over.

“It was the darling of the resistance for savagely attacking Donald Trump. But now, everyone keeps rolling their eyes at the Lincoln Project and fears they may be clearing a path for the former president’s reemergence,” Politco wrote.

