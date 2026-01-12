Share
The sign for a McDonald's restaurant stands in front of a cloudy sky on Oct. 25, 2025.
'NO ICE ACCESS': Minneapolis McDonald's Goes Viral for Anti-ICE Sign

 By Michael Austin  January 12, 2026 at 8:00am
As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surged into Minneapolis, Minnesota, one local McDonald’s made a public display against the upholding of federal immigration law.

The Daily Wire posted an image of the sign, which was captioned “NO ICE ACCESS IN THIS BUSINESS,” to social media platform X on Thursday afternoon.

The sign was clear that it was intended as a “NOTICE TO ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT & IMMIGRATION AGENTS.”

“This is a private business,” it said.

“You are not permitted to enter non-public areas of this business (including offices, break rooms, storage areas, and staff-only areas) without a valid JUDICIAL WARRANT signed by a judge or magistrate.”

After more legal threats, the sign concluded, “IF YOU ENTER, YOU ARE TRESPASSING, AND WE WILL SEEK LEGAL RECOURSE.”

A reporter from The Daily Wire paid a visit to the McDonald’s and confirmed the attempt to bar ICE agents from entry with a security guard.

“Yeah, just to let you know, at the end of the day, this is private property,” the security guard said.

“So you can’t just break the law because you’re a federal agent,” he added. “It’s like coming into your house or coming to any other restaurant. There’s rules.”

The security guard said he was not sure whether the manager was the individual who posted the sign.

McDonald’s USA said it contacted the franchise owner regarding the sign, which has since been removed.

“We’re in touch with the owner/operator of this franchised restaurant and have confirmed that this flyer was posted without approval and has since been taken down,” the fast food behemoth told Blaze Media.

The owner/operator refreshed employees about their policies regarding signage.

The controversy occurs as federal agents investigate rampant welfare fraud in Minneapolis following reports of Somali community members defrauding state welfare and social services funds.

