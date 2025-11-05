No Kings? Elizabeth Warren Rages at Trump for Not Forcing YouTube TV to Carry ESPN in Bizarre Screed

Elizabeth Warren seems to be totally lost. Does the Massachusetts senator want a king or not?

One of Democrats’ favorite slogans against President Donald Trump comes in the form of “No Kings” along with widespread protests and anger over … something. The left feels the president — a democratically elected official — is somehow a monarch.

Warren is never one to shy away from Trump bashing in this regard, but her latest rant against him totally contradicts her complaints about his royal highness Donald I.

Deadline reported Tuesday that YouTube TV could not come to an agreement with Disney over streaming networks like ABC and ESPN on the platform.

Viewers were unable to see ABC’s election day coverage Tuesday and also missed Monday Night Football when the Dallas Cowboys played the Arizona Cardinals.

On the latter, Warren took to X Tuesday to complain that the president was somehow to blame for fans missing the game.

You might not be able to watch Monday Night Football tonight. Why? When companies get too big, they have the power to cut off your favorite channels. That’s what’s happening here. And what’s Trump done about it? He’s let them get away with it. https://t.co/hnAOR6R1no — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 4, 2025

“You might not be able to watch Monday Night Football tonight. Why? When companies get too big, they have the power to cut off your favorite channels,” the Monday post began.

“That’s what’s happening here. And what’s Trump done about it? He’s let them get away with it.”

Yes, Warren is angry with Trump because he couldn’t get YouTube to stream Monday Night Football.

For fans of the NFL, this is surely no laughing matter, but where is Warren making the connection to Trump?

How exactly is the president to blame?

Further, what would she have him do?

The replies to her post did not disappoint.

Why on Earth is the a problem in which a President — or a Senator — should be involved? — Stephen Fleming (@StephenFleming) November 4, 2025

One user asked, “Why on Earth is the a problem in which a President — or a Senator — should be involved?”

Another clarified, “This isn’t even remotely close to what happened. It’s a typical contract dispute. It has zero to do with Trump or companies being too big.”

This isn’t even remotely close to what happened. It’s a typical contract dispute. It has zero to do with Trump or companies being too big. 🙄 — Shawn A Searle (@ShawnASearle1) November 4, 2025

Warren seems to want a public official intervene in a contract dispute between two billion dollar companies. Would that not be overreaching?

Meddling in the affairs of private citizens through public office would be very kingly of him.

There are so many questions that come from this absolutely bizarre post.

Statements like this also show that the left have an adolescent view of money, corporations, and economics in general.

This is a contract dispute.

Warren probably does want Trump to be a king — just one that does her bidding.

That being said, if the president stepped in for the good of football fans everywhere, its not like these people would finally stop.

