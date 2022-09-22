When you come off as more extreme on abortion than Planned Parenthood, it’s a good bet you’re too extreme for Georgia.

Stacey Abrams, a woman who’s spent four years a professional candidate for governor of the Peach State, decided to weigh in this week on an abortion question by taking a stand against one of the key signals that pregnancy involves the development of a separate human being — even in its earliest, embryonic stages.

And she did it with a conspiracy theory that not even Planned Parenthood propaganda would try to spread.

Speaking Tuesday at an Atlanta event organized by Morehouse College Democrats and Spelman College Democrats, Abrams criticized Georgia’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The law, officially titled the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act, went into effect in July in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, as Atlanta’s WAGA-TV reported. It’s usually known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” because it bans abortion after the point where the unborn child has “a detectable human heartbeat.”

But Abrams declared that the “heartbeat” the law refers to is a hoax — and one deliberately propagated to subjugate American womanhood.

“There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks,” she told her audience at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center, according to National Review. “It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams: “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.” REMINDER: Abrams supports NO LIMITS on abortion. pic.twitter.com/f7XxeqzfF6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2022

To be fairer to Abrams than she — or any other leftist — is likely to be to a conservative, there is some debate about whether the activity referred to in the “Heartbeat Bill” is an actual “heartbeat,” since the heart muscles in such a tiny human being are not yet formed.

But not even Abrams’ soulmates at Planned Parenthood — otherwise united in the murderous desire to do away with the unborn — are pushing the Abrams line that what is commonly referred to as a “heartbeat” is in any way “manufactured” — much less manufactured in a deliberate scheme to enslave women.

According to Planned Parenthood’s own website, in weeks five and six of pregnancy, “part of the embryo starts to show cardiac activity. It sounds like a heartbeat on an ultrasound, but it’s not a fully-formed heart — it’s the earliest stage of the heart developing.”

The earliest stage, maybe. But it’s real. And it’s happening. It’s not an illusion or a misogynistic myth. Abrams is either deliberately lying, or shamefully ignorant.

Either way, this isn’t Abrams’ first foray into making a fool of herself — and her supporters — over the LIFE bill.

Earlier this month, she went on “The View” to endorse the idea of legalized abortion without any limits — essentially up until the child’s birth. That earned applause from the program’s trained-seal audience, but is unlikely to endear her to the majority of voters in her home state.

“Abortion is a medical decision, not a political decision,” Georgia gubernatorial candidate @staceyabrams tells #TheView when asked if there should be legal limits on abortions. “Arbitrary, politically-defined timelines are deeply problematic.” https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/QkXTzDHqQ5 — The View (@TheView) September 14, 2022

In 2019, she took to MSNBC (of course) to criticize the bill as “evil” and “abominable” that was “not only bad for morality and our humanity, it’s bad for business.”

The bizarre inversion of “morality” and “humanity” in the cause of destroying helpless human beings is self-evident.

The hypocrisy behind Abrams’ concern for “business” — in the form of film and television production is less obvious, until it’s remembered that Abrams’ call for a boycott of her own state after Georgia passed an election integrity law last year helped push Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. (She later lied about it, but that’s not surprising.)

Clearly, she cares about progressive priorities more than she cares about economic wellbeing. And she cares more about both of those than she cares about human life.

As for the truth, she clearly cares nothing.

Her statement Tuesday describing the “fetal heartbeat” as nothing more than an invention of men bent on keeping women in some kind of imaginary second-class citizenship is so far beyond the realm of reality that not even the butchers of Planned Parenthood can countenance it.

That doesn’t speak well of the chances of a woman trying to win the votes of her fellow Georgians — not even Georgia Democrats.

Contrary to the deluded Abrams, medical science, logic and even Planned Parenthood itself acknowledge that there is indeed something happening inside the uterus that directly relates the development of what will become the most crucial organ of the human body — something that’s obviously not “manufactured to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”

So, really, there’s no question about whether the developing child has or will have a heart — even at six weeks.

The better question is, what happened to Stacey Abrams’?

