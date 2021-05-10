Say what you will about former President Donald Trump, he has always had a unique talent for reaching the millions of regular, everyday Americans who are absolutely sick and tired of being brow-beaten and lied to by the establishment media.

From the newly launched “Desk of Donald J. Trump,” the controversial former president has been issuing the same sorts of messages that he once deployed on Twitter (prior to his ban) to slam his ideological opponents — and to speak directly to the people whose frustrations he has such a unique talent at expressing.

Now, as you can imagine, Trump was all over the news that the initial winner of the Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit, tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, calling the legitimacy of the colt’s victory into question.

Interestingly, Medina Spirit’s trainer is fiercely contesting the allegation (since of course, the horse itself has no idea what’s going on considering he is, well, a horse).

Although a post-race urine test of the champion equine showed 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone, surpassing Kentucky’s limit of 10 picograms, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is crying foul.

“This is the biggest gut-punch I’ve had in racing and it’s for something I didn’t do,” Baffert told reporters, according to the Racing Post. “It’s an injustice. I don’t know what’s going on in racing now but it’s not right.”

“I cannot believe that I’m here,” he also said. “I don’t feel embarrassed, I feel like I was wronged. We’re going to do a complete investigation. He’s a great horse and he doesn’t deserve this.”

This sounds a lot like Trump’s comments after the election — of course, he was contesting the official results of the general election, while Baffert is contesting having been busted for what is essentially horse racing fraud.

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country. The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!” Trump wrote on Sunday.

Statement from President Trump: “Even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky” pic.twitter.com/pcJfrTcooq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 9, 2021

The former president clearly saw a parallel here to what he continues to call a fraudulent election, as the horse and his trainer’s alleged cheating was discovered after both were subject to scrutiny (although to be fair, the horse probably didn’t administer his own drugs as, again, he’s a horse), something Trump continues to say would expose the real results of the 2020 election.

Prior to this weekend’s explosive news about Medina Spirit, the horse captured media attention as an underdog, rags-to-riches success story, the kind that Americans love.

Purchased for just $1,000, the “first foal of a nondescript mare from a family that wasn’t current, sired by a freshman without commercial appeal,” even before his victorious run, had just 12-1 odds placed against him, according to an article on the Kentucky Derby website.

His trainer may not be embarrassed — but this is nonetheless embarrassing. Even if the horse were somehow framed, the whole mess speaks volumes about the state of our country. Trump is not wrong when he calls the potentially fraudulent winner of the Kentucky Derby “emblematic” of our situation at large.

This horse tugged at heartstrings as a previously unknown victor from whom no one had expected much. However, after a bit of a dig under the surface (well I mean, a urine test) it appears that poor Medina Spirit’s story may not be so inspiring after all.

This is the first time that the Kentucky Derby has faced such a controversy, and that it’s happening as our national state of affairs is in shambles is rather poignant.

We were told that President Joe Biden’s tenure was going to bring a restoration of “unity” as he single-handedly ended the pandemic; defeated racism; empowered women, trans women and the gender nonbinary; and welcomed the poor, huddled masses of Central America and the Middle East with open, loving arms, amnesty and universal health care.

Meanwhile, in reality, this glorious vision of a post-Trump utopia has turned out to be rather nightmarish.

Division is higher and tenser than ever as Americans increasingly clash over race, gender and pandemic restrictions.

Many voters have lost trust in our election process after 2020, while the majority party in Washington, D.C., seeks to federalize many of the policies that Trump’s supporters say helped them steal the election in the first place.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, pledged us total transparency, yet will barely tell us what’s going on, and Biden himself is worried he’ll “get in trouble” if he speaks to the press too much.

The border has turned into a massive humanitarian crisis, which is victimizing children and empowering cartels that exploit, extort and physically and sexually abuse the migrants they traffic, for profit, across our southern border.

While the sporting world used to be something that could unite Americans even in divided times, it has become infested with some of the most far-left radical rhetoric our popular culture currently entertains, from downright animosity toward our nation and the demonization of our national traditions and founding values to openly anti-police rhetoric.

Even as Medina Spirit was gearing up to run his victorious and allegedly ill-gotten victory, violent agitators raged in the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, against perceived systemic racism — although, oddly enough, there was a horse running at Churchill Downs earlier in the week named after Breonna Taylor, the woman in whose memory they were marching (and trying to intimidate random members of the public).

Trump is not one to sit quietly with the elephant in the room — and this is a huge part of what has made him so popular, in spite of the constant stream of targeted campaigns to portray him as anything but relatable.

Of course, it’s easy enough to come up with solid messaging when all you have to do is speak the truth about our country that no one else wants to admit.

And perhaps this, above all, was always his most appealing characteristic to the American public.

