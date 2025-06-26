No More Mr. Nice President: Trump Sues Entire 15-Judge Federal Court That's in Open Defiance

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice launched an unprecedented lawsuit against a panel of 15 federal judges in Maryland late Tuesday, calling into question their treatment of illegal aliens who are facing deportation.

The suit named all 15 active judges on the U.S. District Court in Maryland as defendants for “implementing a ‘Standing Order’ that automatic injunctions be issued for federal immigration enforcement actions,” according to the Justice Department’s website.

“This order requires the court clerk to automatically enter an injunction against removing or challenging the legal status of any alien detained in Maryland who files a habeas petition,” a DOJ statement read. “In doing so, the District Court defies procedural and substantive requirements for issuing preliminary injunctions, flouts congressional intent, and violates Supreme Court precedent.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Trump’s “executive authority has been undermined since the first hours of his presidency” by an “endless barrage” of judicial injunctions designed to sabotage his presidency.

“The American people elected President Trump to carry out his policy agenda: this pattern of judicial overreach undermines the democratic process and cannot be allowed to stand,” she added.

It feels like nationwide injunctions are issued with every step Trump takes. There’s an entire subculture devoted to mocking it on social media with headlines like: “Federal District Court Judge Has Just Ordered President Trump to Rebuild The Nuclear Facilities He Just Leveled in Iran.”

Since the very beginning of his second term, federal judges have abused their authority by attempting to legislate from the bench as black-robed tyrants.

They have exploited their powers in order to interfere with the executive branch on almost every major issue, and entered more nationwide injunctions in the first 100 days of Trump’s administration than in the 100-year period from 1900 to 2000.

“The District Court of Maryland’s automatic injunctions order is yet another egregious example of unlawful judicial overreach into the Executive Branch’s ability to enforce and administer federal law,” the DOJ statement concluded.

It isn’t just Democrat-appointed judges either. An analysis done earlier this year by Adam Bonica, a professor of political science at Stanford, showed that despite Democrat judges ruling against him over 80 percent of the time, GOP appointees ruled against the administration in over 72 percent of cases.

The kinds of sabotage that Trump officials have been met with is almost comical. Nearly every major policy item has been challenged.

Trump has faced judicial resistance over deporting illegal immigrants, cutting federal waste, transportation funds, his institution of tariffs, downsizing government agencies, DOGE cuts, USAID funding, targeting of lawfare, federalization of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, union busting, the halting of sex change procedures in prison, and an executive order banning gender neutral passports. And that’s not all!

The full list is exhausting. Even when Trump does something both sides of the political aisle used to agree on, he’s hit with an order that forces a lengthy appeals process.

It’s a slap in the face to the nationwide electorate that only one federal judge presiding over a specific area of the country can decide what laws are good for us. Sometimes it seems to be based on nothing more than their political opinions.

The lawsuit against the Maryland panel was filed one day after the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to rebuke a Biden-appointed federal judge in Massachusetts, who was blocking them from deporting eight illegal immigrant felons to South Sudan, The Washington Times reported.

Judge Brian Murphy violated a Supreme Court order allowing Trump officials to deport illegal aliens to a “third country” other than the one they came from.

We cannot have judges pretending to be umpires calling balls and strikes — as Chief Justice John Roberts once put it — only to find they’re fixing the game behind closed doors to get the outcome they want.

The American people won’t stand for it, and apparently, neither will Trump.

