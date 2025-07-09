No One Will Hire Ilhan Omar's 'Hyper-Woke' Daughter, So She's Forced Into Humiliating Attempt to Raise Money

As it turns out, having “woke activist” on your resume might not be such a great thing in the current job market.

On Tuesday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, is struggling to find employment after graduating in May from New York City’s elite Bernard College (where the cost for tuition, room, and board is about $90,000 per year).

She is now reportedly selling her used clothing to make money.

That’s nothing to mock on the surface — the job market for recent college graduates can be brutal.

But consider her politics: Hirsi was arrested for taking part in the encampments at Columbia University (Barnard College is affiliated with Columbia) in April 2024.

That decision led to her suspension from Barnard, but not for long. Hirsi was soon reinstated after faculty members voiced their support for the encampment protesters.

(Concerns about bad public relations resulting from Hirsi’s very public complaints — to Teen Vogue and elsewhere — about being homeless and unable to get food after being booted from the school probably accelerated that process.)

She continued supporting the pro-Hamas movement during her time at the school, and walked across the stage on her graduation day with a Palestinian flag, according to the Free Beacon.

“Unemployment got me,” Hirsi captioned her post on social media.

GO WOKE GO BROKE After being suspended from Barnard and arrested for her Hamas activism — Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi is unemployed and selling her old clothes just weeks after graduation pic.twitter.com/jdeQytw6wZ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 8, 2025

According to the New York Post, Hirsi is selling several skirts, one pair of Dr. Marten boots, and a cardigan.

The Post added Hirsi has described herself as “hyper-woke.”

With that in mind, this is not someone anybody should be feeling bad for.

It’s unclear whether her troubles actually stem from her activism, but multiple companies announced last year, in reaction to those demonstrations on campus, that they wouldn’t be pursuing applicants who participated in the pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel demonstrations.

The Beacon quoted Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods, who said, “Harassment and intimidation, I think there’s no place for that at those universities and certainly no place for that at a company like ExxonMobil,” in response to what was happening.

Companies may have embraced wokeness at one point, but times change, and work culture does, too.

With President Donald Trump‘s return to office, many companies are no longer interested in hammering employees with diversity, equity, and inclusion training or weird, backward race ideology.

Hirsi is the daughter of a high-profile congresswoman known for her headache-inducing far-left anti-American rants.

The apple does not fall far from the tree.

Why would any company want to deal with that?

Hirsi should focus less on being an activist and maybe learn some marketable skills.

