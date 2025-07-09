Share
Isra Hirsi, seen in a file photo from February 2024, graduated in May from an elite New York City university, but has had trouble landing a job, so she has resorted to selling her used clothing. (Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images)

No One Will Hire Ilhan Omar's 'Hyper-Woke' Daughter, So She's Forced Into Humiliating Attempt to Raise Money

 By Samuel Short  July 9, 2025 at 4:14pm
As it turns out, having “woke activist” on your resume might not be such a great thing in the current job market.

On Tuesday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, is struggling to find employment after graduating in May from New York City’s elite Bernard College (where the cost for tuition, room, and board is about $90,000 per year).

She is now reportedly selling her used clothing to make money.

That’s nothing to mock on the surface — the job market for recent college graduates can be brutal.

But consider her politics: Hirsi was arrested for taking part in the encampments at Columbia University (Barnard College is affiliated with Columbia) in April 2024.

That decision led to her suspension from Barnard, but not for long. Hirsi was soon reinstated after faculty members voiced their support for the encampment protesters.

(Concerns about bad public relations resulting from Hirsi’s very public complaints — to Teen Vogue and elsewhere — about being homeless and unable to get food after being booted from the school probably accelerated that process.)

Would you ever hire Ilhan Omar’s hyper-woke daughter?

She continued supporting the pro-Hamas movement during her time at the school, and walked across the stage on her graduation day with a Palestinian flag, according to the Free Beacon.

“Unemployment got me,” Hirsi captioned her post on social media.

According to the New York Post, Hirsi is selling several skirts, one pair of Dr. Marten boots, and a cardigan.

The Post added Hirsi has described herself as “hyper-woke.”

With that in mind, this is not someone anybody should be feeling bad for.

It’s unclear whether her troubles actually stem from her activism, but multiple companies announced last year, in reaction to those demonstrations on campus, that they wouldn’t be pursuing applicants who participated in the pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel demonstrations.

The Beacon quoted Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods, who said, “Harassment and intimidation, I think there’s no place for that at those universities and certainly no place for that at a company like ExxonMobil,” in response to what was happening.

Companies may have embraced wokeness at one point, but times change, and work culture does, too.

With President Donald Trump‘s return to office, many companies are no longer interested in hammering employees with diversity, equity, and inclusion training or weird, backward race ideology.

Hirsi is the daughter of a high-profile congresswoman known for her headache-inducing far-left anti-American rants.

The apple does not fall far from the tree.

Why would any company want to deal with that?

Hirsi should focus less on being an activist and maybe learn some marketable skills.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




