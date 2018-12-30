‘No Skeletons’ Hollywood Actress Hints at Potential 2020 Presidential Run

Actress Angelina Jolie played coy when asked about a future in politics during an interview with the BBC last week.

During the course of the interview, she was asked about going into politics.

“If you asked me 20 years ago, I would’ve laughed,” she replied.

“I always say I’ll go where I’m needed. I don’t know if I’m fit for politics, but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet so I’m pretty open and out there,” she said.

“I can take a lot on the chin, so that’s good.”

When host Justin Webb suggested that her words could be interpreted to mean she might dive into the pool of Democrats seeking the presidential nomination in 2020, she did not reject the idea.

“There’s going to be 30 or 40 Democrats running for the nomination next time, and I think I’ve just put you somewhere on the list,” he said.

“Thank you,” she replied.

Jolie said her work with the U.N.’s Refugee Agency is her way of making a difference.

“I honestly will do whatever I think can really make change, and right now I am able to work with a U.N. agency that is the most in the field of all the U.N. agencies, to do a lot of work directly with the people in need,” she said.

Her status gives her wide-ranging access.

“I’m also able to work with governments and I’m also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done.”

She added that “for now” she would stay out of politics.

During her interview, she said that there is a difference between patriotism and nationalism, according to the The U.K. Telegraph.

“I am a patriot but I am also an internationalist and I love and value other people and other countries,” she said. “To be a patriot is to be very proud of your country and even your country first but you do not think your country is better than others.”

