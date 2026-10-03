There Are No Socialists, Just DSA Communists Who Won't Say the Word

On June 12, 1987, Ronald Reagan stood on the free side of the Berlin wall, a symbol of totalitarianism and evil. That day he spoke what would be looked at as prophetic and would be the end of the USSR.

He said, “Secretary General Gorbachev, if you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization, come here to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”

Ronald Reagan knew on June 12, 1987, that all of the stars had lined up and finally, the “Evil Empire” could implode, with only the smallest additional help from the outside.

The real finesse came in managing the fall — a fall that would result in the least amount of bloodshed and the maximum degree of lasting freedom.

I can’t help but laugh thinking about Reagan’s fascination with “Star Wars.” Star Wars, like the movie? No, Star Wars as in the “Strategic Defense Initiative.”

What was that? Answer: Nothing!

The Strategic Defense Initiative was a space-based weapons system that the United States had supposedly developed that would shoot down the USSR’s intercontinental ballistic missiles from outer space.

Essentially this was a ruse. Oh yes, the program existed in the Pentagon, and yes, American tax dollars were being spent on research, but most of the actual deliverables were short animations of computer-generated satellites shooting down ICBMs with “USSR” on the side.

However, the Soviets believed they were completely real. This caused them to retaliate by trying to develop systems that were still 50 years away, bankrupting them.

This may go down as the best war strategy in world history.

In reality, this SDI straw that broke the Soviets’ back was only the cherry on top of a longtime communist cancer that had begun years earlier at the formation of the USSR.

Communism, now called socialism, is a failed ideology based on a dishonest premise that we can make humans not think of themselves first. Just by commanding it, we can make people think of the collective first and their own needs after that.

As stupid as this sounds, members of the “Democratic Socialists of America” are regurgitating that same failed idea that has been preached over and over and has been never delivered upon.

Before we go down the road of “We’re not Communists, we’re Socialists,” let’s review a few points.

Several of the DSA members have quoted the famous Karl Marx adage, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need.” In the past, some of their very material included this quote, which they thought to be inspirational.

In short, no organization today — or in the last 20 years — with any chance of gaining popular traction in the American landscape will claim to be communist. They call themselves anything but this.

Many times, it comes out in endorsement of concepts like fairness, equity, and dignity, or even a simple promise of free handouts.

You can label it any way you like. It’s still totalitarianism.

It still means that someone controls what you get and who produces it. Everything is free, but there is no supply.

Have you ever noticed at the United Nations General Council meeting that everyone is most excited to go to Costco? Why is that? Because the “free” things in their country don’t exist.

There is no such thing as socialists, just communists without commitment.

I believe the attraction with the Democratic Socialists of America comes from the underperformers. If you have nothing, it would feel pretty good to take from those of whom you are jealous, wouldn’t it?

These people live in places that are donated by friends or parents, and they will give you a long list of reasons why they are underperformers. A few are legitimate, but most are simply lazy and have been allowed to exist as adults as if they were children.

It never ceases to amaze me how this kind of adult fits this particular pattern.

How do you view the Democratic Socialists of America? A legitimate political movement A threat to America Irrelevant in today’s politics Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use A legitimate political movement 0% (0 votes) A threat to America 96% (138 votes) Irrelevant in today’s politics 4% (6 votes)

These socialists will tell you they are “Denmark” socialists or “Norway” socialists rather than failed Soviet or Cuban communists, but that’s a complete fabrication.

The day the United States becomes socialist, these Scandinavian marvels of socialism will disappear as well. They don’t exist without NATO spending huge sums of money and sending huge numbers of American troops to defend them.

In a very short time, the United States would be as unproductive as the rest of the world. This is not a zero-sum game. The reason that the European Union enjoys relatively easy times is because the United States is paying the great majority of their bills in the world. We pay for their defense, for trade agreements which benefit them, and we cover a vast amount of United Nations boondoggle projects, just for starters.

If we were no longer able to foot the bill for all of these, they would suddenly vaporize.

In short, the Democratic Socialists of America are getting a foothold because of underperformers commiserating together to take from productive people driving the country forward.

It seems that the generation of participation trophies does not create an entrepreneurial climate where performance is rewarded. It’s simply taken by the mob.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.